Summit County Library needs more Friends to advocate and fund raise

New York Times best-selling author Jess Walter visited Park City and gave a One Book, One Community presentation in August. The event was sponsored by the Summit County and Park City Libraries, and was paid for in part by the Friends of the Summit County Library.

Courtesy of the Summit County Library

The Summit County Library needs some new friends.

So it will host a free Friends of the Summit County Library information meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Kimball Junction Branch, said Library Director Daniel Compton.

“We’ll educate anyone who is interested in joining the group about what they do and how people can join,” he said. “They are currently looking for help and new volunteers who want to advocate for our libraries.”

The Summit County Library covers three main branches — Kimball Junction , Kamas Valley and Coalville — and oversees the Summit County Library Bookmobile and the remote book locker in Henefer , Compton said.

It’s a huge help to have a group in our corner that we can appeal to when we have needs…” Daniel Compton, The Summit County Library director

“In addition to advocating for the library, Friends of the Summit County Library raises funds

to supplement our budget,” he said. “The funds provide us with resources to the library when needed.”

The annual budget Summit County allots for the three branches caps out at about $10,000, and covers programs ranging from story times to author visits, according to Compton.

“We can typically cover the basic programs, but if we want to bring in a big-name author or presenter that charges a significant fee, the county’s budget can only do so much,” he said. “So, we submit a request to the Friends, and they can step in and help.”

The biggest way Friends of the Summit County Library fundraises is through used book sales, Compton said.

“We haven’t been able to have a sale for quite some time, because we need volunteers to step up, organize and run it,” he said. “We have all the books in storage ready for sale, but it takes a lot of people to get it up and running.”

In years past, the Friends of the Summit County Library has helped purchase computer equipment, Compton said.

“As we were building the new Kamas Valley facility, we had some space set aside for a new tech lab, but ran out of money to pay for all the equipment that would go into that space,” he said. “So the Friends did a fundraiser for money to help pay for the lab’s equipment. And now we have some nice computers and a 3D printer in the lab thanks to that fundraising.”

This year the Friends of the Summit County Library helped pay the Summit County Library’s portion of bringing New York Times best-selling author Jess Walter to Park City for the One Book, One Community presentation and book signing, Compton said.

“The Park City Library and Summit County Library split the cost of that event and our part was paid for by the Friends of the Summit County Library,” he said. “It’s an expensive program, but also an important program. So it’s a huge help to have a group in our corner that we can appeal to when we have needs.”

Friends of the Summit County Library also plans to pay for briefing books for the Great Decisions discussion program — a free, nine-week nonpartisan book club that is part of what is considered one of the United States’ largest discussion programs on world affairs, Compton said.

“This program has really gained steam these past couple of years, and there are so many people who want to join,” he said. “So with the help of the Friends, we will be able to continue offering the program for free.”

While the Oct. 18 meeting will give people information about how to become a Friend of the Summit County Library, applications are now available at any of the library’s branches, Compton said.

“Honestly, they are looking for some help, and I would love to see some new leaders come in and revitalize the group,” he said. “I would like to see the group start sending out newsletters, holding meetings and hosting events to keep people engaged. And while this is something I, as a library director can’t do, the library staff will always be there to support and inform the Friends as to what we need. This is an awesome opportunity for community members to take part in the organization and shape their future.”