Summit County Library offers free summer movie screenings

The Kids Summer Afternoon Movies and Libraries Rock Movies film series screen weekly at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. For information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org .

Summer is a special time for the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch because it can add some new programming for the community, says Kirsten Nilsson, youth services librarian.

"In addition to our regular story times, we program and present two different film series," she said.

One film series is the Kids Summer Afternoon Movies that screen at 1 p.m. every Friday. The other, Libraries Rock Movies, is intended for older audiences, and screens at 6 p.m. every Thursday.

"Since our theme for the summer is Libraries Rock, we tried to select films that have to do with music for both series," Nilsson said.

"Screening these films are a lot of fun this year because we just installed a new digital projector in our upstairs auditorium..."Kirsten Nilsson,Summit County LibraryKimball Junction Branch youth services librarian

The Kids Summer Afternoon Movies schedule is as follows:

• July 20 — Garth Jennings' and Christophe Lourdelet's 2016 animated film, "Sing," rated PG. The film follows a hustling theater owner who decides to save his establishment from closing with a singing competition. The film stars the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.

• July 27 — Ash Brannon's 2016 animated film, "Rock Dog," rated PG. "Rock Dog" is about a Tibetan Mastiff named Bodi, voiced by Luke Wilson. After a radio falls from the sky, he decides to become a musician.

• Aug. 3 — Stephen Chbosky's live action feature, "Wonder," rated PG. The film, based on the New York Times best selling book, is about August Pullman, a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome who attends a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

"Wonder" is the only film in the series that doesn't have a music tie-in, Nilsson said.

"Sometimes we run out of options," she said with a laugh. "But we often we choose films that have been recently released because those are what kids are interested in."

Past films include "Coco" and "Ferdinand," according to Nilsson.

"We have free popcorn and it's been really fun to do this every summer," she said. "Kids can bring pillows and blankets to the screenings. We have a run where kids can lay down if they want."

The Summer Kids Afternoon Movies started three years ago, Nilsson said.

The Libraries Rock Movies were also selected because they had musical themes, Nilsson said.

The schedule is as follows:

• July 19 — Damien Chazelle's "La La Land," rated PG-13. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams, in this Academy Award-winning musical that premiered at Venice International Film Festival in 2016.

• July 26 — Ethan Hawke's documentary, "Seymour: An Introduction," rated PG. "Seymour: An Introduction" is about Seymour Bernstein, a beloved pianist, teacher, composer and Adjunct Associate Professor of Music and Music Education at New York University, who gave up performing for teaching. He discusses his passion for music and his philosophy of life in this documentary. The film premiered at Telluride Film Festival in 2014.

• Aug. 2 — Tom Hanks' 1996 directorial debut, "That Thing You Do," rated PG. The film is about a one-hit wonder band in 1964. The band's manager, Mr. White, is played by Hanks.

"Screening these films are a lot of fun this year because we just installed a new digital projector in our upstairs auditorium," Nilsson said. "We also put in blackout curtains on the windows and got a new screen. So, it's been great for our audiences to see these movies on the giant screen.

"It's also fun because kids enjoy the films, and parents like them because they can get out of the heat," she said.