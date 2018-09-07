Summit County Library offers more than books

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch is starting up its fall programming. For information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org .

There's more to the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch than checking out books, as can be seen with its free fall programming.

The library, located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd., will offer story times that feature music and movement, Lego building fun, films and special events, said Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson.

"The programs we offer do encourage literacy, and they do it in ways that are interactive and stimulating," Nilsson said.

First on the calendar is the Preschool Story Time that is held at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, designed for preschoolers ages 4 to 6.

The programs we offer do encourage literacy, and they do it in ways that are interactive and stimulating...” Kirsten Nilsson, Summit County Library youth services librarian Recommended Stories For You

"I'll read some books and then lead a craft project," Nilsson said. "It's super fun to see the kids' creativity come out."

This week, the library will start its Baby Rhyme Time at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"This program is for babies, ages 0 to 2, and their parents or caregivers," Nilsson said. "This is a fun event where we sing songs, do puppet shows, and dance and jump around. It has been one of our most successful programs."

Following Baby Rhyme Time, Nilsson will host the Busy Bee Toddler Time at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

"This is almost the same thing as Baby Rhyme Time, but it's a little more advanced for ages 2 and older," Nilsson said. "This is fun because when you say, 'clap your hands' or 'stomp your feet,' the kids do it with you."

Nilsson also adds Spanish songs and stories to these events.

Starting Friday, Sept. 7, the library will startup the open Lego play from 1-3 p.m.

"We call it Let's Play Legos, and it's open for any age of kids who won't swallow the Legos," Nilsson said. "We do provide Duplos, which, of course, are bigger Legos, for the younger kids.

"It's been fun to see kids and their playdates come after school on Fridays to play with the Legos," she said.

The library also hosts programs for older children and adults, according to Nilsson.

One is the Mother-Daughter Book Club that meets on the third Thursday of the month, she said.

September's read is "Ban This Book," by Alan Gratz.

"We just happen to be reading this book a week before Banned Books Week at the library," Nilsson said.

Banned Books Week, according to the American Library Association, is an annual campaign that celebrates the freedom to read.

"'Ban This Book" is about a teen who speaks out when her favorite book is banned from her school library, according to Nilsson.

"It's a great book for students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade," she said.

Anyone interested in joining the Mother-Daughter Book Club can contact Nilsson by calling 435-615-3903 or by emailing knilsson@summitcounty.org.

"The class isn't just for mothers and daughters," Nilsson said. "It can be a girl and any adult who would like to come with her. Sometimes we have grandmothers come."

In addition to the weekly and monthly programming, Nilsson has planned some special events.

The first is the Art Explorer's Class, which is for kids who are in elementary school and older.

"We'll look closely at the artwork of beloved children's picture book illustrators and then work on some art based on their techniques," Nilsson said.

The first session will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, and the illustrator is Denise Fleming, who is known for "In the Small, Small Pond" and "In the Tall, Tall Grass."

"Denise makes her own paper and cuts it up to make her art," Nilson said. "We are going to something with our own paper, and it will be fun and messy. I thought it would be a fun way to do art that directly tied to books."

The next Art Explorer's Class will be held in December when the kids are out of school.

"I don't have that planned fully, yet," Nilsson said. "But it will be fun."

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publication of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on Saturday, Oct. 27.

"We're throwing a Harry Potter Halloween Party for ages 8-12," Nilsson said. "We will sort the kids in the four different Hogwarts houses and cycle them through different classes like a potions class, a care of magical creatures class, some spell casting practice time and another class that I haven't planned, yet."

Kim Lang from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures will teach the Care of Magical Creatures class, according to Nilsson.

"Kim is great, and kids just love her and her snakes and insects," the librarian said.

Nilsson said kids can dress up as their favorite Harry Potter characters.

"That's why we doing this on Saturday, Oct. 27, right before Halloween," she said. "The kids can go Harry Potter crazy."

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" is the No. 1 circulating book at our library, she said.

"We have four copies at our branch and they are always checked out."

In addition to the kids programming, the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch offers a Book 2 Film Club that is for adults. Nilsson said.

"We read books over a month, and then come together to discuss it and watch a film based on the book," she said.

This month the book is "The Light Between Oceans" by M.L. Stedman.

The story is about a World War I veteran and his wife, who both raise an orphan who washed ashore on the isolated island where they live. The film, directed by Derek Cianfrance, is rated PG-13, and will screen at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.

"We welcome everyone to come enjoy what we have to offer," Nilsson said.