Summit County Library reignites in-person story times

Summit County Library Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson brings a puppy puppet to life during a story time session prior to the pandemic. Nilsson is currently preparing to restart in-person story times at all three Summit County Library locations, beginning Monday, Feb. 28. In-person story times were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Library will host a homecoming of sorts when all three branches — Kimball Junction, Kamas Valley and Coalville — restart their in-person story times.

“I’m beyond excited, because there is an interplay that happens during live story time,” said Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson. “It’s so fun and I’ve missed that.”

Live story times, which are interactive events designed to introduce children to reading, will start Monday, Feb. 28, at the Coalville branch, which will also offer a Wednesday story time, according to Nilsson.

“Kimball Junction branch will do ours on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Kamas Valley will also do theirs on Fridays,” she said. “Kamas just got a new branch manager, Rachel Spohn, who was our teen librarian, so they may add another day, but we’re still working that out.”

The Park City School District preschool schedule is one of the reasons Kimball Junction branch will also host a Friday story time, Nilsson said.

“The preschool doesn’t meet on Fridays,” she said. “So, instead of having them come to me to request a day, I asked when would be good for them.”

All story times will run from 10-11:15 a.m. and will feature the same programming that will change each week, Nilsson said.

“I’ll put all the story times together, and they will rotate through the branches,” she said. “So, everything will be ready to go.”

For now, the story time sessions are for ages between 2 and 5 and their parents, Nilsson said.

“We’re not bringing back the official baby story time, yet, because I’m still a little nervous about the littlest kids not able to get vaccinations,” she said. “But their parents are welcome to join us if they want, because we will read not only feature books for younger kids and older kids, but some more simple books for really young kids.”

All in-person sessions will include a simple, hands-on craft, as well, Nilsson said.

“We initially thought we’d do a take-home craft, but part of the fun of in-person events is the social engagement for the parents and the kids,” she said. “So the crafts will be fun and appropriate for the full age range.”

While masks are strongly encouraged, participants will sit inside of hula hoops that have been placed throughout the room to ensure social distancing, said Nilsson, who is vaccinated.

“This way we don’t have to limit group sizes,” she said. “We had at one time talked about registration, but I have found in the past that people self-regulate. If there are too many people for one session, some people will opt to attend a different one.”

Parents and children who aren’t comfortable attending the in-person story times may still tune into the Summit County Library’s virtual Fun Friday Story Time that streams on the library’s Facebook page from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday, Nilsson said.

“It’s a shortened story time that we are going to continue,” she said. “I read two to three books, do a song and demonstrate a craft.”

Craft kits for the virtual sessions can be picked up at all three Summit County Library branches throughout the week, Nilsson said.

“While we won’t keep the book reading part of the online story time up past 8 p.m., the craft demonstration portion of the online story times will be accessible on Facebook throughout the whole week,” she said. “So if someone misses a Friday session, they can still learn how to do the craft.”

The last in-person story time hosted indoors by the Summit County Library was in January.

“It was a lot of fun, but then the county instigated the mask mandate,” Nilsson said.

The last indoor story time before that was the first week of March 2020, she said.

“So, it has been almost two years, although we did do in-person story times outside during the summer in the park,” Nilsson said. “Those were great, because we had a lot of people who haven’t been to the library come and join us in the park. So we’ll probably do those this year, too.”

Nilsson is looking forward to interacting with children and their parents again.

“I think we’ll have a whole new crop of kids, because some of the ones who participated the last time we did these have aged out,” she said.