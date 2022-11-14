Summit County Library virtual speaker series gives community access to best-selling authors￼

Dana K. White, best-selling author of “Organizing for the Rest of Us and Decluttering at the Speed of Life,” Jan. 17, noon.

Nicole Eustace, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, “A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

Fredrik Backman, best-selling author of “A Man Called Ove,” “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry,” “Britt-Marie Was Here,” “Beartown,” “Us Against You,” and “Anxious People,” Dec. 10, noon.

Geraldine Brooks, New York Times Bestselling and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “March, People of the Book,” and “The Secret Chord,” Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.

Neal Shusterman, best-selling author of “Challenger Deep” and the “Scythe” series, 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Rd. in Coalville

Kwame Christian, founder of the American Negotiation Institute and best-selling author of “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond,” Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Best-selling author Kwame Christian is the next presenter in a virtual author series make possible through a partnership between the Library Speakers Consortium and the Summit County Library. Kwame’s speech is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Book lovers can hear from and interact with some of their favorite best-selling authors through a series of live streams facilitated by the Summit County Library .

These virtual discussions, scheduled and organized by the Library Speakers Consortium , are held throughout the month, said Summit County Library Director Daniel Compton.

“The consortium partners with libraries around the country for these author talks,” he said. “They know that libraries have so much money in their budgets for programming, and felt that if we all pooled our resources, they could schedule around three authors a month for this series.”

The next speech on the list will be given by Kwame Christian, author of “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond,” and American Negotiation Institute founder, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (See accompanying schedule).

Registration for the discussion is now open by visiting libraryc.org/thesummitcountylibrary/upcoming .

Those who want to hear Christian speak, but can’t attend the live stream need not worry, Compton said.

“One of the things I love about this series is that if you can’t watch the initial live stream, you can click a link and watch a video recording of it when it’s convenient afterwards,” he said.

The consortium staff selects the speakers, and works hard to get underrepresented and diverse groups of authors — women, people of color and other minorities — to create a well-rounded and balanced series, Compton said.

“This is something we as a library want to support,” he said. “I love that they are bringing a diverse group of people to our community to talk with us. While they do all the heavy lifting and run the meetings, it’s a light lift for us. We provide access to a robust program that is affordable for us.”

The Summit County Library started partnering with the Library Speakers Consortium in July, Compton said.

“When I first heard about this program, I was so taken by it, because there was no way we could afford to bring in these authors to Summit County,” he said. “So I love that we can provide our communities a way to hear and interact with these authors a few times a month.”

The interactive aspect of the series comes when people register for the talks, according to Compton.

“When you register, you have the ability to submit a question to the author, and if you attend the live stream, you also have the ability to ask a question in real time,” he said. “Each live stream has a moderator who will gather as many questions as time allows, and they will do their best to fit those in.”

Registrants will also receive email reminders of the upcoming presentations and notices regarding when the recording is available to rewatch, Compton said.

“I’ve been really pleased with the response and results so far,” he said.

In addition to these virtual author events, the Summit County Library has been able to reschedule New York Times best-selling author Neal Shusterman for an in-person event scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ledges Event Center , 202 Park Rd. in Coalville.

Shusterman has penned more than 30 novels for children, teens, and adults, and he won the 2015 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature for “Challenger Deep.” His novel, “Scythe,” was a 2017 Michael L. Printz Honor book, and it is in development with Universal Studios for a feature film.

Shusterman’s talk and book signing is free and open to the public, and Dolly’s Bookstore will have Shusterman’s books available for purchase at the event, Compton said.

“We had scheduled Neal to come a little more than two years ago, and then COVID happened,” he said.

After the cancellation, Compton hoped the library could reschedule Shusterman’s appearance.

“Lo and behold, he has a new book coming out in his ‘Scythe’ series, and he will be able to come visit us,” Compton said.

Author events, whether in-person or virtual, are just a few things Compton enjoys promoting through the Summit County Library.

“I feel like we’re offering more programs for all ages since I’ve been working for the library,” he said. “I am happy to see the wide variety of programming, and this is exactly what the library is about. We provide these types of opportunities, while building community and promoting lifelong learning and education.”