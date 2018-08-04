Summit County painter’s ‘Patience’ wins print award in Wyoming

On July 19, five days after the participating in the Summit Arts Showcase in Oakley, Kamas-based landscape painter Jan Perkins entered the Cheyenne Frontier Days Annual Western Art Show in Wyoming.

That night, her painting "Patience" was awarded the Official Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show Limited Edition Print Award for 2019.

The award means Perkins' work will be made into an official print that will be sold at next year's exhibit. The award also carries the potential for Perkins to be recognized in national publications such as "Art of the West," "Western Art and Architecture," "Southwest Art" and "Western Artists of America."

The award-winning painting depicts three cows grazing on the north end of Democrat Alley in Peoa.

All of my paintings in the Cheyenne exhibit are paintings I did of the beauty I experience in the Kamas Valley..." Jan Perkins, award winning painter

The news that she earned the award astonished Perkins.

"When I walked in the back door, I was greeted by one of the (art show) volunteers and he told me that I won the award, and I didn't quite know what that meant," she said. "I did know that there were more than 50 top western artists in the show. So it was a big honor because there were so many amazing works in this exhibition."

Perkins is one of three Summit County artists who have been honored at the show, part of Cheyenne's annual Frontier Days celebration of the American West, which draws thousands of attendees.

Last year, Matt Wolf won the Official Limited Edition Print Award and Don Weller won the Official Poster honor.

This year's opening reception for the art show, which featured the awards ceremony, cocktail party and grand buffet, was held at the residence of Wyoming Governor Matt Mead in Cheyenne.

"This was the third year that I have been invited to participate in this exhibition," Perkins said. "There are more than 250 fine-art paintings and sculpture in the exhibit."

The exhibit will close on Aug. 19, according to the Frontier Days website.

"As invited artists for the exhibit, we can submit between three to five pieces of original paintings or sculpture," she said.

Along with "Patience," Perkins also submitted "Family," "Local Girls," "Early Spring Melody" and "Starstruck."

"All of my paintings in the Cheyenne exhibit are paintings I did of the beauty I experience in the Kamas Valley," she said.

"I absolutely love the Kamas Valley and the east side of Summit County, and I love the western heritage and the beauty of the landscape," she said about her themes. "That beauty is what motivates me to paint. It's why I live here. To be surrounded by the quiet, as well as cows, horses and sheep, fulfills me to the core."

The award is an affirmation for Perkins, who has been painting for more than 30 years.

"I pulled my work out of galleries a couple years ago and I enter national exhibitions and museum exhibitions to promote my paintings," she said. "This shows that I'm doing the right thing."

The award will also challenge Perkins as an artist.

"I definitely need to bring my A-game to the next show," she said. "While I'm always pushing to be better, this has upped that motivation by a long way."

Her next two exhibits include the Plein Air Competition in Spring City, and the Mountain Oyster Club Show in Tucson, Arizona,

Both events will take place the last week of August.

"After those are done, I will reassess and decide what other national shows I want to participate in," she said. "I'd also like to do some public art in Summit County. So we'll see what happens."