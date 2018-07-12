Summit County public art project ready to accept artist proposals

The Summit County Public Art Advisory Board is accepting proposals for public art that will be installed in the South Summit Services Building. Deadline is Aug. 3. For details and guidelines, visit summitcounty.org/259/Public-Art.

The Summit County Council and Summit County Public Art Advisory Board wants to spruce up the new South Summit Services Building.

The groups have agreed the 18,000-square-foot facility, which houses the Kamas branch of the Summit County Library, Department of Motor Vehicles, the Summit County Health Department and Valley Behavioral Health and South Summit Senior Center, needs some art, said Jocelyn Scudder, Summit County Public Arts Advisory Board administrator.

"We are asking for (individual) artists, or teams of artists, to submit proposals for a three-dimensional art installation that will be installed in the building's entryway," Scudder said. "The art will be suspended from up to six anchor points in the ceiling."

The maximum load per anchor is 800 pounds, she said.

“This is a fairly new program that the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board has been able to dip its toes into,” Recommended Stories For You

"In their proposals, artists should provide information about how they will connect their installations to these anchor points," Scudder said.

Proposal submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, and the artist or artists who will create the piece are set to be confirmed by mid-September.

"The goal of the art needs to celebrate a multicultural heritage and the stunning natural environment of Summit County," Scudder said.

To do this, the art must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Reflect the natural and agricultural environment that surrounds the Kamas Valley.

• Connect people to our community celebrating the multicultural heritage of the Kamas Valley.

• Create and celebrate a strong sense of place, recognizing that the location of the building is seated at the 'Gateway to the Uintas'.

• Engage the viewer beyond the project's installation.

• Utilize sustainable practices.

Proposals can be submitted via email to jscudder@summitcounty.org, or also submitted on flash drives through mail: Summit County Public Art, Attn: Jocelyn Scudder, Summit County Public Art Advisory Board Administrator, PO Box 4455, Park City, Utah, 84060, Scudder said.

"Applicants may submit up to three video files that include up to ten digital (jpeg file) images that aren't composites," she said. "These should be accompanied with an annotated work sample description that includes a description of the artwork, the title of the artwork, completion date, medium and dimensions."

The maximum size of the images should be 1920 pixels on the longest side and at least 72 dots per inch, Scudder said.

The project budget is up to $60,000, according to Scudder.

"That will include usage fees, insurance, labor, equipment and materials, travel costs for the artist or artists," she said.

The money has been set aside by the Summit County Council for its 1 Percent for Art program, Scudder said.

"This is a fairly new program that the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board has been able to dip its toes into," she said. "Through this program, money has been granted to the art advisory board to make sure artwork is integrated into capital projects, such as the South Summit Services Building."

Summit County Public Art Advisory Board members, Summit County employees and immediate family members are not eligible to apply, Scudder said.

The art will be installed in the winter of this year.

"Our tentative goal is to have the project complete by the end of the year," Scudder said.