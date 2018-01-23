Summit County seeks artists to work with local youths

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District, Park City Summit County Arts Council, and the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board has their collective eye on the future.

The three nonprofit organizations have come together to develop a project called "The Future is Now," with hopes to include local youth in the creation of an interactive street art mural in the tunnel that runs under S.R. 224 and connects the Visitor Information Center and Redstone, said Jocelyn Scudder, community manager for the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"We are requesting a proposal that will get Summit County youths to work with professional artist and create an the mural," Scudder said. "

The concrete tunnel walls measure 170 feet long, 24 feet wide and 6 feet tall, with an arched ceiling that measures 10 feet high in the middle.

"The tunnel is actively used by Park City area youth, so we would like to get youth groups to work together on this project," Scudder said. "We have an outreach plan to learn about and see what youth groups in Summit County would be interested in getting involved in a project like this."

In terms of eligibility, the nonprofits seek solo artists or teams of artists who are interested in the project.

"We would like the artists who apply to think about how they can get the youths to participate," Scudder said.

The deadline for proposals is Jan. 31.

"The artists will be selected by Feb. 28, and we want to start the project in the spring," Scudder said. "We hope to compete it by June 1."

The submission of digital materials is required and the guidelines can be found by visiting summitcounty.org/DocumentCenter/Home/View/7028.

Scudder said the art should fulfill the following:

Reflect a youth-oriented vision of community

Connect and engage a diverse range of youth groups throughout project installation

Celebrate diversity

Engage the viewer beyond the project's installation, creating an interactive element

Engage the public by generating an emotional response to the artwork

Symbolically communicate the Tunnel as a pathway for inclusion

Reflect a place of community pride and creative expression

Create a strong sense of place, recognizing the Tunnel as one of the most utilized tunnels in the area

Demonstrate artistic excellence while completing this project on time and within budget.

"Art serves as a mechanism to bring our community together," she said. "It inspires conversation. It's an outlet for expression and its product can generate hope."

Street art, which will be the style that will adorn the tunnel, has certain characteristics that connects with youth, Scudder said.

"It is especially a contemporary form of expression that will generate an emotional response and symbolically communicate an idea," she explained said. "Summit County youths needs a positive outlet to express themselves, work together and create a vision for the future."

For information, visit summitcounty.org/DocumentCenter/Home/View/7028.