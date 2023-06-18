Summit Land Conservancy brews up a string of Hops Hunter Hikes

Summit Land Conservancy Hops Hunter Hike When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

Where: McPolin Farm, 3000 N. S.R. 224

Registration: wesaveland.org/hops-hunters

Web: wesaveland.org

Summit Land Conservancy’s Hops Hunter Hikes takes groups out onto protected lands to search for wild hops that were planted 100 years ago by miners. The hops are harvested in the autumn and are used in an artisan beer brewed by Nils Imboden, Wasatch Brew Pub’s head brewer. The next hike is Wednesday, June 21. Courtesy of Amy Tisovec

Summit Land Conservancy’s Hops Hunter Hikes brews up some outdoor fun by mixing in a bit of history and topping things off with a refreshing post-season libation.

The hikes are held on select Wednesdays throughout the summer at different locations, said Outreach Manager Amy Tisovec.

“We’re out there hunting for hops, those little buds that are used to flavor beer,” she said. “The cool thing is that the hops we search for grow on lands that are protected under easements from the Summit Land Conservancy. And since these lands are protected, the hops will always be there.”

The next Hops Hunter Hike is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the McPolin Farm at 3000 N. S.R. 224. Registration is open now at wesaveland.org/hops-hunters , Tisovec said.

“Once we teach you what to search for, you will never not see them, because they are everywhere.” Amy Tisovec, Summit Land Conservancy outreach manager

“That area is more than 200 acres of open space that surrounds the farm,” she said. “Even the east side of S.R. 224 will always be green.”

Additional Hops Hunter events are as follows:

Visit wesaveland.org/hops-hunters for updates.

“There is a waiver that needs to be filled out when people register for each hike, and we do like to keep the group numbers at around 20 to 30 people,” Tisovec said.

The hops in these areas have been growing wild for more than 100 years, according to Tisovec.

“The rhizomes that they grow from were brought to the area and cultivated by people who came here to mine from Germany, England and other parts of Europe,” she said. “Many people planted the bulbs outside of their homes. The vines crawled up the sides of these structures during the summer, and the buds were harvested in the fall.”

While some of the historic homes in these places have fallen into ruin, the hops are still thriving, Tisovec said.

“They grow about 12 inches a day, and they will grow outwards,” she said. “So it is easy to see why some people used them for shade.”

During the hikes, guides will show participants what hops look like, and give short history lessons, according to Tisovec.

“We’ll have a historian, Michael O’Malley, join us on the Empire Canyon hike,” she said. “He is the former president of the Summit Land Conservancy board.”

The first few hikes, which included the season’s first one on June 7 at the Virginia Mine Claims, are designed to help people identify the hops, Tisovec said.

“We just look for the hops in the summer because the buds don’t come out and mature until August or so,” she said. “Once we teach you what to search for, you will never not see them, because they are everywhere.”

When it’s time to harvest the hops, Summit Land Conservancy will confirm a date, and during that date, hikers will take the hops back to the Wasatch Brew Pub and separate the buds from the vines, according to Tisovec.

“It all depends on how healthy the hops are,” she said. “Last year we had a harvest where 40 people came out to help us, and we harvested over 170 pounds of healthy wild hops.”

The buds are then turned over to Nils Imboden, Wasatch Brew Pub’s head brewer, who will create an original artisan beer.

This year’s batch will be made into “Clothing Hoptional,” a white hops ale, Imboden said.

He will use Utah-grown barley harvested by Solstic Malting, Utah’s only malt house to make the ale.

“(It’s) fermented with a neutral ale yeast to let the flavors of the local ingredients shine,” he said. “We brew a limited amount of this, about 500 gallons, which all goes to kegs for draft pours across the bar here at Wasatch.”

Once the ale is brewed, Summit Land Conservancy will host a Hoppy Hour in October, according to Tisovec.

“The Hoppy Hour is a big social where we get to enjoy the beer that Nils makes,” she said. “It’s fitting we do this at the Wasatch Brew Pub because they knew about the wild hops before we at Summit Land Conservancy did.”

Although children can accompany adults on the Hops Hunter Hikes, only adults ages 21 and older are allowed to do the actual consuming of the beers, Tisovec said.

“The hikes begin at 6 p.m., and we like to say they run four about an hour and a half,” she said. “They usually end up being about two hours, and sometimes we find ourselves at the Brew Pub, because we need to taste what hops does to a beer.”

Sometimes Imobden will join these impromptu tastings, and give little lessons about his brewing process, Tisovec said.

“This is the ninth year we’ve done this, so these hikes have built quite a reputation,” she said.