Summit Land Conservancy commemorates 20 years of preserving open spaces

A branch of the Weber River runs through Stevens Grove, one of the areas in the Wasatch Back that the nonprofit Summit Land Conservancy has preserved throughout its 20-year history.

Courtesy of Summit Land Conservancy

Summit Land Conservancy is celebrating 20 years of saving open spaces in Park City and the wider Wasatch Back.

During the past two decades the nonprofit has secured 47 easements, which resulted in 7,012 acres of protected open land, said Executive Director Cheryl Fox.

A conservation easement is a legal agreement that permanently protects land from development, according to the Conservation Easement Database.

The areas vary in size from the 2,161-acre Ercanbrack Ranch near Coalville to the two acres known as Library Field at the Park City Library.

Summit Land Conservancy was also one of 12 nonprofits that worked to raise $600,000 to help Park City purchase the 1,350 acres known as Bonanza Flat for conservation purposes.

Current conservation projects include the 1,080-acre Huntsville Monastery and the 106-acre Marchant Meadows, in Peoa.

“I feel our job at Summit Land Conservancy is to save open space, to keep some land that does not have buildings and concrete, until we figure out how we can live on this planet in a more sustainable way,” Fox said. “I know there are societies and cultures on the planet that are already doing that, and have done so in the past. And they have been successful and thrived for long periods of time. I feel the work that we are doing and have been doing for the last 20 years and keep doing, is really a stop-gap measure until we figure out a better way of organizing our society.”

To celebrate 20 years, Summit Land Conservancy has opened registration for Mimosas on the Meadow, a party scheduled on June 25 at Marchant Meadows, one of the open spaces the nonprofit has preserved.

The free event, which will also serve as a fundraiser, is open to 200 people ages 21 and older, but RSVPs are required. People can RSVP by visiting wesaveland.org .

“The herons will be roosting, and we’ll plan some other activities for that day,” Fox said.

Cheryl Fox, Summit Land Conservancy executive director, has been with the environmental nonprofit since it was established in 2002. Fox started her career with the organization as its first staff member.

David Jackson/Park Record

Fox was the Summit Land Conservancy’s first staff member when the nonprofit was officially established in 2002.

“At that time, conservation organizations were kind of new, and a lot of people were skeptical of new concepts,” she said. “So what we had to do was to seek out people who would say what we were doing made sense to them, and that gave us the opportunity to make allies and form partnerships in a lot of different communities.”

Over the years, Fox has learned the work Summit Land Conservancy isn’t just about saving land.

The trees and plants on these lands cut down 1,100 annual metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, give wildlife places to live and natural working lands filter water that humans drink, she said.

“These open spaces are like a respiratory system, but that’s not all,” Fox said. “If you save land, you save habitats. If you save habitats, the biodiversity increases, and we need those lands for our healthy recreation. The more we recognize that we are part of it and not separate from it, I think the better off we are.”

Land conservation also helps preserve the jobs of local farmers and others who work in agriculture, and that also benefits people who rely on locally grown food, according to Fox.

“It’s exciting to see people who want to stay in agribusiness figure out how to make their farms profitable and sustainable, because the way farms worked 50 years ago doesn’t work now for a variety of reasons,” she said.

Some of those challenges are not just climate change and weather, but globalization and the public’s food choices, Fox said.

“If people don’t want to stay in farming and ranching, our food will be produced from somewhere else, and if gas prices continue to go up, then we won’t see grapes and other produce in our local grocery stores year around,” she said. “So, I see hope in local food, sustainable food, permaculture and turning to indigenous understanding to live in this ecosystem.”

Still, working to preserve these land parcels can be tricky and expensive, according to Fox.

“We’ve had to build an organization that could be effective and maneuver these challenges,” she said. “We have attorneys on staff. We have MBAs on staff. We have biologists on staff and GIS specialists on staff, and we couldn’t be as effective as we have been throughout the years without them.”

Summit Land Conservancy plans a 20-year anniversary celebration that will be held on the banks of the Weber River in Marchant Meadows.

Courtesy of Summit Land Conservancy

Throughout the past 20 years, Summit Land Conservancy has developed a sort of system of how to acquire conservation easements, Fox said.

“We raise money to buy them, and we also accept donated easements,” she said.

In the past few years, the nonprofit has purchased more than 10 significant easements, including the 160-acre Osguthorpe Farm, which is known as the “Land of Oz,” on Old Ranch Road.

“Working with the Osguthorpe family was great, and I know as the Osguthorpes were on their way to sign the easement, they were getting calls from developers asking them to wait,” Fox said.

Fox enjoys working with families on the easements.

“We should kiss the ground they walk on, because they are really the heroes,” she said. “They choose to partner with us, so I don’t ever want to finish a deal and have the landowner feel like they got cheated. It’s got to be a win-win. We have had landowners change their minds, and that’s OK, because I don’t want them to agree to an easement unless it’s the right thing for them to do.”

The coronavirus pandemic has provided another challenge for upcoming easements, and Fox is thankful that the landowners she is working with have been patient.

“When COVID hit, all of the state funding we rely on dried up because people needed to be fed,” she said. “So agreements we made two or three years ago have to be reevaluated and renegotiated, because we need to find more money.”

Summit Land Conservancy has fostered strong relationships with its donors, something that is humbling to Fox.

“Sometimes people give huge donations and that makes me cry, because of their generosity, and then there are people who send $5 with a note that says they are on a fixed income, but still want to donate,” she said. “We have people who have given monthly for 10 years and we have people who donate their time. And we will never forget the little kid who emptied his piggy bank or the kids who do bake sales. That is beautiful and powerful. We are the doorway to allow people to let this part of being human shine through.”

Throughout her work with the nonprofit, Fox has also seen firsthand how saving land builds bridges across communities.

Round Valley is the location of one of the 47 land easements secured by the Summit Land Conservancy. The environmental nonprofit is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Courtesy of Summit Land Conservancy

“We as a nonprofit organization exist to serve, and it’s not about us telling the community what is best,” she said. “It’s about listening and finding out what the community needs. There is something about talking with and interacting with people that I otherwise wouldn’t have contact with. Some of these great people are individuals who vote really differently than myself and people I know, but we show up for each other in an honorable, authentic and generous way towards a common goal. And that restores my faith in humanity.”

The organization’s staff and board of directors is another reason Summit Land Conservancy can celebrate 20 years and continue to work for the future.

“We have this team of smart, dedicated and hardworking staff, and a courageous board who keep putting one foot in front of the other,” she said.