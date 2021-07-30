Summit Land Conservancy invites the public to enjoy some Magic in the Meadow during a plein air social fundraiser

Marchant Meadows, a 160 acre swathe of land, will be the site of Summit Land Conservancy's Magic in the Meadow fundraiser. The conservancy purchased the meadows last winter.

Photo by Caitlin Willard

The Summit Land Conservancy wants to share the enchanting lure of the outdoors.

The nonprofit, which is dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back, will host Magic in the Meadow, an unplugged soiree that starts at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in Peoa.

Registration is open by visiting wesaveland.org, and attendees can opt to catch a ride on a free shuttle at Treasure Mountain Junior High School to the property that night.

The event, which will be held on the Marchant Meadows property purchased by the conservancy in November, will honor open lands and feature a picnic dinner, riverside cocktails, an auction and a musical surprise, said Executive Director Cheryl Fox.

“It’s an unplugged, in-person, no-device, organic and natural event that’s like a ‘plein-air’ social,” Fox said. “We are looking forward to having people out there in the beautiful, natural setting.”

The conservancy will also welcome Hawkwatch International, a raptor conservation nonprofit, to the celebration.

“People will be able to roam the area and meet some of the birds Hawkwatch will bring,” she said.

Dinner will be served in gourmet picnic baskets, along with wine and whiskey tastings hosted by High West Distillery and an auction.

Auction items include Bill White Adventure Dinner, ski day and lunch at Deer Valley and a gift package from Blue Sky Ranch, according to Fox.

“We normally hold this event at Blue Sky, but last year we had a ‘jackalope’ party, in that the jackalope doesn’t exist,” she said with a laugh. “This year, we had to make our decision in February. Since it looked like things would be OK (pandemic wise), we still decided not to go back to an indoor event.”

To help with COVID-19 mitigation, picnic tables will be smaller and spread out, Fox said.

“People can also choose to sit with their own groups,” she said. “Because it’s outdoors, people can be socially distant if they feel more comfortable.”

Fox also wanted to emphasize that Marchant Meadows is a working pasture, which the conservancy leases to a cattle producer.

“So people need to keep in mind that this is not an event for delicate shoes,” she said. “We recommend boots and jeans, and maybe some blankets to sit on.”

While the event is held on Marchant Meadows, a 160-acre parcel of land located 30 minutes away from Park City, Magic in the Meadows is a fundraiser that supports all Summit Land Conservancy’s open-land projects, according to Fox.

“We aren’t done with raising money for the Marchant Property, and we are saving monastery property in Huntsville,” she said. “We are accepting an easement donation of 6,000 acres in Morgan County, and we continue to work on the Mountain Spa property in Midway. Plus we are working on a number of other projects, mostly on the Weber River watershed in Summit County.”

Magic in the Meadow will celebrate those works and future projects, Fox said.

“This is an opportunity to get outside, breathe the fresh air and be grateful for what we’ve been able to do together,” she said. “Land conservation is a team sport.”