Sundance announces 2024 festival dates

Attendees of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival take selfies in front of the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street. Sundance Instute has announced Jan 18-28 as the dates of the 2024 festival, and is currently accepting submissions.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The countdown begins to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival ! Today the nonprofit Sundance Institute unveils the dates for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival taking place on Jan. 18–28, 2024.

Commemorating the 40th edition of the Festival, the event will be presented in person, along with a robust selection of films available online, additional details to come.

Artists and audiences from all around the world convene to celebrate independent storytelling and participate in the excitement.

The program full of discovery and cinematic expression will comprise feature films, short films, episodic, and innovative storytelling in New Frontier.

Festival goers are encouraged to start planning their 2024 Festival experience. They may begin booking lodging by visiting lodging.sundance.org/lodging . Ticket pass and package information will be shared closer to the Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival programming team will screen submissions for consideration collected via FilmFreeway. Projects can be submitted starting today, May 11.

For Features, the early deadline to submit is Aug. 11, the official deadline is Sept. 4, and the late deadline is Sept. 25.

For Shorts, the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is Aug. 18, and the late deadline is Sept. 4.

For Episodic, the early deadline is Aug. 7, the official deadline is Sept. 1, and the late deadline is Sept. 18.

For New Frontier, the early deadline is Aug. 4, the official deadline is Aug. 21, and the late deadline is Sept. 1. Details on applications, including frequently asked questions, are available sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/submit/

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute.

Proceeds earned through Festival ticket sales go to uplifting and developing emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies,and more.

In addition, film lovers can enjoy premium benefits and support the Sundance Institute’s mission by joining our Membership or Sundance Circle communities. (sundance.org/support/membership/ and sundance.org/support/sundance-circle/ )

As members, they’ll have access to an elevated Festival experience with pass and package presales, premium passes, early access to individual ticket selection, merchandise discounts, invitations to special events and screenings throughout the year and more.

Other ways to support the Sundance Institute and festival is through donations. (sundance.org/support/donate/ )

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive.

Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute’s signature labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab , a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from each other and Sundance advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress.

The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling.

For information, visit sundance.org .