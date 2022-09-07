Sundance announces new film festival director

Sundance Institute on Wednesday announced Eugene Hernandez as the new Sundance Film Festival director.

Photo by Henny Garfunkel for Sundance Institute

The Sundance Film Festival has a new director.

Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente announced on Wednesday that Eugene Hernandez will not only lead the festival, but also serve as its head of public programming.

Hernandez, who has more than 25 years experience as a leader in the film and media industries, is scheduled to step into his roles in November, and will split time between the Institute’s New York City and Los Angeles offices while also working in the Park City office, according to a press release.

The 2023 festival will be led by Vicente, who is working closely with Kim Yutani, the director of programming, while Hernandez’s first festival as director will be in 2024, the release said.

Until then, Hernandez will lead the institute’s year-round public programming, and will work with Yutani and her team to guide and oversee the festival’s overall vision and strategy.

Hernandez will collaborate with Sundance leaders to plan the in-person and online elements of the 2023 festival.

His role will be to shape Sundance’s global and local public programming, both physically and digitally, while championing and developing the social and cultural role and rights of artists, and fostering dialogue throughout the community with Sundance-supported work at its center, according to the release.

“Sundance’s decades of leadership, championing artistic discovery and independent expression, was a landmark catalyst in my life,” Hernandez said in a statement. “Nearly 30 years ago, looking for direction and curious, I went to the Sundance Film Festival for the first time. I immediately connected with its mission, and it changed my life.”

After spending much of his career leading and advising nonprofit arts organizations, Hernandez is the fourth-ever Sundance Film Festival director. He spent the last 12 years at Film at Lincoln Center, where he served as the organization’s senior vice president. He also is the executive director of the New York Film Festival, where he steered the organization through COVID-19.

He joined Film at Lincoln Center in 2010 as the director of digital strategy and was promoted to deputy director in 2014. Hernandez earlier in his career was the co-founder and editor-in-chief of IndieWire, which he helped build over 15 years into the leading editorial publication for independent and international films, filmmakers, industry and audiences. He is also the publisher of Film Comment.

As a member-at-large of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hernandez serves on the board of advisors for SXSW, SeriesFest and Art House Convergence, which Sundance has supported.

In addition, he has worked extensively as a consultant for several nonprofits and is involved in the international film festival circuit as a panelist and a juror, which included the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s a full-circle moment as Eugene has been inextricably connected to Sundance for more than 25 years, ever since he came to the Festival in the mid-1990s to build IndieWire, an online community for indie film,” Vicente said in a statement. “He’s been at the forefront of supporting independent artists and deeply invested in the careers of storytellers and the field as a whole.”

Vicente said she and Hernandez will work together to “shape critical conversations,” support the artist community and expand “the possibilities for Sundance audiences and artists alike.”

“He joins at a critical time in the industry for independent filmmakers when the institute has never played a more important role for artists, audiences, and the field in total,” she said.

Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford is also looking forward to Hernandez’s contributions.

“Supporting independent artists has always been the bedrock of the institute and the fuel behind the festival,” Redford said in a statement. “The fact that we have been able to hold true to this core purpose is a testament to the vitality of the institute and to the festival’s platform as a place to discover new films, ideas, and artists. I’m so pleased to have him serve as our new festival director, helping to support a new generation of artists, and taking us into the next decade of Sundance’s story.”

Hernandez said he is “energized and humble” with the opportunity.

“Supporting artists has been at the center of my career’s work, and for the last twelve years, I’ve had the privilege of growing and learning at Film at Lincoln Center and the New York Film Festival,” he said. “I’m ready for this inspiring challenge and unique opportunity to engage artists and audiences at Sundance, work with its best-in-the-business team, and follow in the footsteps of exceptional leaders.”

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to start with in-person events on Jan. 19 in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will expand to include online audiences on Jan. 24, and wrap up with screenings of the festival winners in person and online on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. For information, visit sundance.org and festival.sundance.org.