Sundance Film Festival panel touches on creative benefits of remote workspaces

Clockwise from the top left: Adobe's Meagan Keane, film editor Brooke Stern Sebold, filmmaker Maliyamungu Gift Muhande, film editor Lam T. Nguyen and producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert discuss how remote workspaces allowed filmmakers to diversify their staffs during the “Creativity and Collaboration: Empowering Every Voice” panel that launched on Jan. 24.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

Filmmakers and their crews had to find creative ways to collaborate in order to work on and finish their projects when the coronavirus pandemic caused a global lockdown in 2020.

During a Jan. 24 Sundance Film Festival panel, “Creativity and Collaboration: Empowering Every Voice,” four of these artists — producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert, editor Lam T. Nguyen, filmmaker and 2021 Sundance Ignite and Adobe fellow Maliyamungu Gift Muhande and editor Brooke Stern Sebold — talked about their newfound collaborative methods and how they could help underrepresented artists get their stories into the world.

Nguyen, who edited Carey William’s “Emergency,” a comedy/drama that premiered during this year’s festival, remembers the film crew’s remote work flow.

“My assistant editors live in New York, I’m editing in L.A. and the production is being filmed in Atlanta, and they’re uploading footage to this cloud-storage server,” he said. “The efficiency was great, because you could work from anywhere and feel like you are in this one space working on this story.”

This type of technology gives filmmakers a chance to work with different people around the world on projects, said Sisson-Talbert, producer and mentor for Netflix and Adobe’s The Great Untold, a short film competition that focuses on untold stories.

“The tools helped with the efficiency, and (connecting with) visual effects creators who are literally all over the world from India, Paris to Madrid,” she said. “We wouldn’t have had the opportunity to connect with them before, because we were always working in an in-person (environment).”

Working with global artists can give filmmakers new perceptions that will help add a richness to their projects, said Sebold, whose most recent work, Chase Joynt’s “Framing Agnes,” premiered at this year’s festival.

“Framing Agnes” is a feature about a pioneering trans woman who participated in Harold Garfinkel’s gender health research at UCLA in the 1960s. This film is about her and also includes other trans stories from that same time period.

“The crew involved with ‘Agnes’ is such a wonderfuly diverse group of gender queer, trans, non-binary humans,” Sebold said. “One thing that kept coming up in our project is that the conversations that were being had were being had because the majority of people (working on the film) had some version of their own experience questioning gender in that construct. It was exciting to be in the company of such diverse voices, (because) it was not theoretical. It’s from lived experiences. And that allows for openings in different ideas. … That fuels you as a creative and an artist so that we can propel conversations beyond where they’ve been.”

Sometimes the collaborations take the form of peer support, which happened to Muhande while she was making her dream documentary “Nine Day a Week,” a portrait of 81-year-old Louis Mendes, an iconic street photographer who lives in New York.

After Muhande moved to the Big Apple from her home in the Republic of Congo to work on the documentary, COVID-19 shut the production down.

“I was faced with this international decision — am I going home or am I staying?” Muhande said. “Luckily when I first moved to New York, my classmates became my family, and I quickly learned that (the secret of) making it through my dream of making this short film was the support of those around me. And when I went into the editing room, it was healing for me to know I was surrounded by these budding filmmakers.”

After creating films through these different types of creative collaborations, Sisson-Talbert, Nguyen, Muhande and Sebold feel the future of good filmmaking will include a hybrid of in-person and remote workspaces, which will help in recruiting a more diverse film crew.

“I’m a big believer in fresh eyes and fresh perspectives, so to learn other people’s views and understand how they feel I think it helps filmmakers be more authentic in making their stories and writing their characters,” Nguyen said. “This is a new way of filmmaking and how anyone around the world can collaborate with you and make the best film possible.”

Another way of developing a diverse film crew is through outreach, Muhande said.

“The way we get more people, Black, brown, queer people in the industry is to educate the youth,” she said.

Access to resources is another important step for diversity, said Sisson-Talbert.

“We do a lot of work with a lot of historical black colleges, and when you look at the technology available in those schools, compared to UCLA, (they) are starting a little bit behind the curve,” she said. “Balancing the education out as well as the tools within the institutions makes a huge difference as well.”

Sisson-Talbert also focused on the importance of mentoring up-and-coming filmmakers.

“When you see someone who looks like you doing what you may want to do, it makes a world of difference, because it feels like it’s attainable,” she said. “Even just a conversation is important. If you can just have a conversation with someone who wants to do what you do and give them some insight and tools, it makes a world of difference to that person.”