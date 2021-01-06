Sundance tickets to go on sale Thursday in advance of virtual festival

Banners for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival are displayed on Main Street on Monday. This year's festival will be held largely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Tickets for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival are slated to go on sale Thursday at noon as cinema lovers prepare for an iteration of the event that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will look very different than in past years.

Tickets can be purchased online, with options including single-day passes, individual screenings and all-inclusive festival passes. Prices range from $15 up to $350. To purchase tickets, patrons must create a new online account.

The festival is scheduled to run Jan. 28 until Feb. 3, shortened from the normal 11 days. Online screenings will include question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers and cast members, as is typically the case at the festival. Sundance says there will be a cap on the number of people allowed at each online screening, meaning there will not be an unlimited number of tickets available to each film showing. The number, though, will be larger than the capacity of a typical in-person screening.

Plans for the festival have changed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last spring. Organizers initially said the festival would spread screening rooms across the U.S. while keeping a base in Park City. Then, in December, organizers outlined plans to move most of the programming online while operating just one live venue, The Ray, in Park City. Finally, it was announced recently that not even The Ray will be used due to the health situation in the community, leaving Park City without any in-person screening locations.

Organizers say the 2021 plan is seen as one-year measure with the goal of returning in 2022 with a live festival in Park City, depending on the health situation at that time.