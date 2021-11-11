Sundance Film Festival will launch new program for Utah residents

Sundance Film Festival organizers announced a new Local Lens program, a selection of free in-person and online screenings, ticket discounts and student screenings that will be offered to Utah residents during the 2022 event.

The Sundance Film Festival announced details about locals-only opportunities for the 2022 Festival that will run from Jan. 20–30.

As part of its new Local Lens program, the festival has planned a selection of free in-person and online screenings, ticket discounts, student screenings, and more.

These in-person and online events and locals-only offerings will welcome new and returning film lovers across Utah with more flexibility in how they can participate than ever before, and show appreciation to the festival’s longtime home state.

“With the return of an in-person Festival in Utah, we’re looking forward to not only safely bringing together artists and local audiences, but also inviting Utahns to come together online to celebrate storytelling with some special custom perks,” said Tabitha Jackson, Sundance Film Festival director. “Our filmmakers value and enjoy the chance to get to know our local festival community up close and personal. We are delighted that this year it will be possible both in person and online, giving Utahns a fantastic range of options in how they choose to participate.”

Local Lens offerings are as follows, though additional details about the specific screenings will be announced in December.

In-person free screenings

For residents in and around Summit and Salt Lake counties, the Sundance Film Festival will offer the following free screenings.

Thursday, Jan. 27:

• Two Summit County screenings at the Park City Library and Redstone theaters

• One Salt Lake County screening at the Grand Theatre

Friday, Jan. 28:

• One Salt Lake County screening at the Grand Theatre

Additionally, there will be two free Best of Fest screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 30, with each venue exhibiting an award-winning fiction and nonfiction feature from the 2022 Festival.

• Two screenings at the Eccles Theatre in Park City

• Two screenings at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City

Online free screenings

Utahns from across the state can participate in two free Festival feature film screenings from the comfort of their homes.

• On Saturday, Jan. 22, catch a film during the first weekend of the Festival on the online Festival platform.

• On Saturday, Jan. 29, locals can log back in for a Best of Fest award-winner film.

Free screenings for students

The Sundance Institute provides Utah high school students with the opportunity to watch three screenings of feature-length films and/or view a shorts program during the Sundance Film Festival, and then have a conversation with the artists who created it about the film’s themes, storytelling and production. These free screenings engage students with emerging and leading independent filmmakers, introducing them to new perspectives.

The screenings for high school students will be available through the online platform exclusively, allowing young film lovers in grades 9–12 to participate from anywhere in Utah. Educators interested in having their classes attend an online screening should contact studentprograms@sundance.org .

Local registration

All local residents can prepare for the festival by registering online at festival.sundance.org and sign up for Insider emails by visiting bit.ly/3Heu0lC .

Once the films are announced, details for how to get tickets to the free screenings and how to take advantage of the discount offer will be posted at sundance.org/sundancelocals .

In addition, a discounted Salt Lake City package will be available for a limited time at an early bird, 20% discount for $400 from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3. The package price will return to $500, starting Jan. 4.

Created for Utah residents, this package offers 10 in-person tickets to feature film screenings at all Salt Lake City venues, with early access to ticket selection, and includes all the benefits of the Explorer Pass.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Festival will offer a 25% discount on single tickets for locals for in-person screenings scheduled to start Wednesday, Jan. 26, and run through the end of the Festival.

Utah residents can receive a $5 discount for up to four single tickets per person, based on availability. Those who have created a Sundance account will receive the discount, and they will be able to purchase tickets online or in person at any box office location beginning Jan. 26, starting at 8 a.m.