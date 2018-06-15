Sundance sets summer series

Sundance Summer Film Series schedule

"Dolores" (Director: Peter Bratt)Park City Library Jim Santy Auditorium, 8 p.m.Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by co-founding the country's first farm workers' union. Wrestling with raising 11 children, gender bias, union defeat and victory, and nearly dying after a San Francisco Police beating, Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her newfound feminism with racial and class justice. Presented in collaboration with the Christian Center of Park City and the Latino Arts Festival.

Thursday, June 28

"Brigsby Bear" (Director: Dave McCary)

Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, dusk

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children's TV show produced for an audience of one: James. When the show abruptly ends, James's life changes forever, and he sets out to finish the story himself. The film will be preceded by a Q and A with screenwriters Kyle Mooney and Kevin Costello, as well as a behind-the-scenes video about the filming of the movie, provided by the Utah Film Commission.

Friday, July 6

"Man on Wire" (Director: James Marsh)

City Park, dusk

In 1974, Philippe Petit, a young Frenchman, dances on a wire suspended between New York's Twin Towers. Consequently, Philippe is arrested and thrown into jail for what would become known as "the artistic crime of the century." The film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. It will be preceded by outdoor activities in cooperation with Park City Recreation.

Wednesday, July 11

"STEP" (Director: Amanda Lipitz)

Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, dusk

The senior year of a girls high school step team in inner city Baltimore is documented as they try to become the first in their families to attend college. The girls strive to make their dancing a success against the backdrop of social unrest in their troubled city.

Wednesday, July 18

"Believer" (Director: Don Argott)

Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, dusk

Rock band Imagine Dragons' Mormon frontman Dan Reynolds is taking on a new mission to explore how the church treats its LGBTQ members. With the rising suicide rate among teens in the state of Utah, his concern with the Mormon church's policies sends him on an unexpected path for acceptance and change. Presented in collaboration with the Utah Film Center. The film will be preceded by a Q and A with director Don Argott as well as information booths from local suicide prevention and LGBTQ support organizations.

Monday, July 23

"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (Director: George Roy Hill)

Ogden Amphitheater, Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

The classic film starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman as the real life bank-robbing duo. Follow Butch and Sundance as their adventures take them from Colorado, through right here in Utah and down to Bolivia as they attempt to live their outlaw lives on their own terms. Gates open at 6 p.m., film starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4

"Red Dog: True Blue" (Director: Kriv Stenders)

City Park, dusk

When 11-year-old Mick is shipped off to his grandfather's cattle station in Australia's remote Pilbara region, he prepares himself for a life of dull hardship but instead finds myth, adventure, and a friendship with a scrappy, one-of-a-kind pup that will change his life forever. The screening is presented in collaboration with Kimball Arts Center. Guests are encouraged to bring their pets.

Thursday, Aug. 9

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" (Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon)

DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32 in Kamas, 5:30 p.m.

Greg is coasting through senior year of high school as anonymously as possible, avoiding social interactions like the plague while secretly making spirited, bizarre films with Earl, his only friend. But both his anonymity and friendship threaten to unravel when his mother forces him to befriend a classmate with leukemia. The screening will be preceded by a free concert by Dusty Boxcars, presented by Mountain Town Music.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

"Seeing Allred" (Directors: Sophie Sartain, Roberta Grossman)

Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, dusk

Gloria Allred overcame trauma and personal setbacks to become one of the nation's most famous women's rights attorneys. Now, the feminist firebrand takes on two of the biggest adversaries of her career: Bill Cosby and Donald Trump, as sexual violence allegations grip the nation and keep her in the spotlight. Filmgoers are encouraged to show support for women's rights by wearing red to the screening.

Friday, Aug. 24

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (Director: Morgan Neville)

Dolores Dore Eccles Fine Arts Center, St. George, 7 p.m.

Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality, and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors? Presented in collaboration with DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival. Followed by a Q and A with producer Nicholas Ma.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Utah Community Choice Film (TBA)

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, dusk

For the sixth year, Sundance Institute wants the public to select the last film of the Summer Film Series. Filmgoers can vote for their favorite Sundance supported film through mid-August. They can vote at screenings or by visiting sundance.org/utah. The winning film will be announced in late August.

