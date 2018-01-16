ASCAP marks 20th anniversary of Music Cafe at Sundance

This year, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, a leading advocate for performing rights and music creators, is celebrating its 20-year partnership with Sundance Film Festival with a vibrant roster of renowned and up-and-coming artists and songwriters.

According to ASCAP Assistant Vice President and Sundance ASCAP Music Café producer Loretta Muñoz, "ASCAP is proud to celebrate our 20th year of spotlighting music's essential role in the art of filmmaking at the Sundance ASCAP Music Café. We have always shared the Sundance Film Festival's dedication to discovering and supporting great art and those who create it. Since the Music Café's inception, we have been privileged to introduce many of our favorite ASCAP songwriters to an audience of top filmmakers at the Music Café, and hosted brilliant performances by Patti Smith, Chris Stapleton, Flying Lotus, St. Vincent, Neil Young, and Jon Batiste and Stay Human among so many others. Two decades have simply flown by!"

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival includes many films and audio/visual projects that prominently feature the music of ASCAP's composer and songwriter members. ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates who have scored Festival films and audio/visual projects this year include: Hans Zimmer (Believer, Masters of the Sun), John Debney (Beirut), Pedro Bromfman (End of the Line), Jóhann Jóhannsson (Mandy), Blair Brothers (This Close), Anne Nikitin (American Animals), Nathan Halpern (The Rider, Night Comes On, Minding the Gap, Search), Danny Bensi (Kailash), Roger Goula (The Last Race), Patrick Jonsson (On Her Shoulders, Fry Up), Howard Shore (The Catcher Was a Spy), Paul Saunderson (Three Identical Strangers), Michael Yezerski (Blindspotting, Mr Inbetween), Dickon Hinchliffe (Burden, Leave No Trace, Yardie), Julian Wass (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Peter Raeburn (Nancy) and Merrill Garbus (Sorry to Bother You).

Performances begin each day at 2 p.m. Featured performers at the 2018 Sundance ASCAP Music Café include: Madison Cunningham, Dark Rooms, Brett Dennen, Elliot Root, Michael Franti, Ethan Gruska, Mr Hudson, Ruelle, Striking Matches, The Score and NewSong Competition winner Crys Matthews.

A special "CMA Songwriter Series" lineup Jan. 25 and 26 will include Big Loud Records' new artist Jillian Jacqueline along with award-winning songwriters, Steven Lee Olsen, and Tenille Townes.

Music Café Performance Schedule

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café is located at Rich Haines Gallery, 751 Main St., and is open to all Festival credential holders 21 and older.

Friday, Jan. 19

2 p.m.: Samora Pinderhughes

2:45 p.m.: Benyaro

3:30 p.m.: Striking Matches

4:15 p.m.: The Score

5 p.m.: Lakeith Stanfield (from the film Sorry to Bother You)

Saturday, Jan. 20

2 p.m.: Striking Matches

2:45 p.m.: Madison Cunningham

3:30 p.m.: The Score

4:15 p.m.: Ethan Gruska

5 p.m.: Anthony Ramos

Sunday, Jan. 21

2 p.m.: TBA

2:45 p.m.: Madison Cunningham

3:30 p.m.: Ethan Gruska

4:15 p.m.: Dark Rooms

5 p.m.: Siedah Garrett

Monday, Jan. 22

2 p.m.: Siedah Garrett

2:45 p.m.: Shawn James

3:30 p.m.: Darren Criss

4:15 p.m.: Dark Rooms

5 p.m.: The Blaze Band

Tuesday, Jan. 23

2 p.m.: Darren Criss

2:45 p.m.: Shawn James

3:30 p.m.: Elliot Root

4:15 p.m.: Brett Dennen

5:00 Ben Dickey & Charlie Sexton (from the film Blaze)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

2 p.m.: Elliot Root

2:45 p.m.: Ruelle

3:30 p.m.: Mr Hudson

4:15 p.m.: Brett Dennen

5 p.m.: TBA

Thursday, Jan. 25

2 p.m.: Crys Matthews

2:45 p.m.: Mr Hudson

3:30 p.m.: CMA Songwriters Series featuring , Jordan Davis Jillian Jacqueline, Steven Lee Olsen and Tenille Townes

5:15 p.m.: Michael Franti

Friday, Jan. 26

2 p.m.: Crys Matthews

2:45 p.m.: CMA Songwriters Series featuring Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, Steven Lee Olsen and Tenille Townes

4:30 p.m.: Michael Franti

2018 Sundance ASCAP Music Café Spotify Playlist:

http://bit.ly/SundanceASCAP18