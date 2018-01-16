Check out these short films from 26 different countries

SHORTS PROGRAM

This year's short film lineup showcases productions from 26 countries, including: Canada, Iran, USA and beyond.

NARRATIVE SHORTS

The 99 Steps Left from the Square

Abbas Kiarostami; The Director

Audition

Clean Blood

Recommended Stories For You

Falling

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Goodbye, Brooklyn

Hail Mary Country

Iris

Katalysis

The Knits

Magic Bullet

Night on Floating Island

Ok, Call Me Back

Onikuma

Parthenon

Reunion 1

Rupture

Slap Happy

That Thing

The Things You Think I'm Thinking

Transmission

The Troubled Troubadour

Welcome To Bushwick

Whales

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Big Surf

Do I Have Boobs Now?

Ex Nihilo

Homeland

House

Icon

The Last Man You Meet

Lorem Ipsum (pain itself)

Nueva Vida

Phototaxis

Pocket Sized Feminism

Quiet Hours

Taobao

True Love in Pueblo Textil

Where Are You From

ANIMATION SHORTS

Airport

Ascribed Achievements

Black Dog

Gusla ou les Malins

Icebergs

Interstitial

Mak

Mountain Castle Mountain Flower Plastic

Railment

The Realm of Deepest Knowing

Red Fat Cat

Satellite Strangers

EXPERIMENTAL SHORTS

38 River Road

Are you tired of forever?

Cloud Of Petals

I'm Not Sure

No Stories Now

Silica

ANARCHY SHORTS

AniMal

Breaker

Clipping. – "Back Up"

Information Superhighway

Little Wonder

Love After Time

Manila Death Squad

The Order of the Orchid

Santa Ana

Steve's Kinkoes