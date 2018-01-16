Check out these short films from 26 different countries
January 16, 2018
SHORTS PROGRAM
This year's short film lineup showcases productions from 26 countries, including: Canada, Iran, USA and beyond.
NARRATIVE SHORTS
The 99 Steps Left from the Square
Abbas Kiarostami; The Director
Audition
Clean Blood
Falling
Flatbush Misdemeanors
Goodbye, Brooklyn
Hail Mary Country
Iris
Katalysis
The Knits
Magic Bullet
Night on Floating Island
Ok, Call Me Back
Onikuma
Parthenon
Reunion 1
Rupture
Slap Happy
That Thing
The Things You Think I'm Thinking
Transmission
The Troubled Troubadour
Welcome To Bushwick
Whales
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
Big Surf
Do I Have Boobs Now?
Ex Nihilo
Homeland
House
Icon
The Last Man You Meet
Lorem Ipsum (pain itself)
Nueva Vida
Phototaxis
Pocket Sized Feminism
Quiet Hours
Taobao
True Love in Pueblo Textil
Where Are You From
ANIMATION SHORTS
Airport
Ascribed Achievements
Black Dog
Gusla ou les Malins
Icebergs
Interstitial
Mak
Mountain Castle Mountain Flower Plastic
Railment
The Realm of Deepest Knowing
Red Fat Cat
Satellite Strangers
EXPERIMENTAL SHORTS
38 River Road
Are you tired of forever?
Cloud Of Petals
I'm Not Sure
No Stories Now
Silica
ANARCHY SHORTS
AniMal
Breaker
Clipping. – "Back Up"
Information Superhighway
Little Wonder
Love After Time
Manila Death Squad
The Order of the Orchid
Santa Ana
Steve's Kinkoes
