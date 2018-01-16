Digital tech and creativity meet in Sundance Film Festival’s Next line up

NEXT

Pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to storytelling populate this program. Digital technology paired with unfettered creativity promises that the films in this section will shape a greater next wave in American cinema.

306 Hollywood

U.S.A., Hungary // When two siblings undertake an archaeological excavation of their late grandmother's house, they embark on a magical-realist journey from her home in New Jersey to ancient Rome, from fashion to physics, in search of what life remains in the objects we leave behind. DAY ONE

A Boy, A Girl, A Dream.

U.S.A. // On the night of the 2016 Presidential election, Cass, an L.A. club promoter, takes a thrilling and emotional journey with Frida, a Midwestern visitor. She challenges him to revisit his broken dreams – while he pushes her to discover hers.

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

United Kingdom, U.S.A. // Lulu Danger's unsatisfying marriage takes a fortunate turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn For One Magical Night Only.'

Clara's Ghost

U.S. A. // Set over the course of a single evening at the Reynolds' family home in Connecticut, Clara, fed up with the constant ribbing from her self-absorbed showbiz family, finds solace in and guidance from the supernatural force she believes is haunting her.

Madeline's Madeline

U.S.A. // Madeline got the part! She's going to play the lead in a theater piece! Except the lead wears sweatpants like Madeline's. And has a cat like Madeline's. And is holding a steaming hot iron next to her mother's face–like Madeline is.

Night Comes On

U.S.A. // Angel LaMere is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, she embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister that could destroy their future.

Search

U.S.A. // After his 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a desperate father breaks into her laptop to look for clues to find her. A thriller that unfolds entirely on computer screens.WINNER: 2018 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize.

Skate Kitchen

U.S.A. // Camille's life as a lonely suburban teenager changes dramatically when she befriends a group of girl skateboarders. As she journeys deeper into this raw New York City subculture, she begins to understand the true meaning of friendship as well as her inner self.

We The Animals

U.S.A. // Us three, us brothers, us kings. Manny, Joel and Jonah tear their way through childhood and push against the volatile love of their parents. As Manny and Joel grow into versions of their father and Ma dreams of escape, Jonah, the youngest, embraces an imagined world all his own.

White Rabbit

U.S.A. // A dramatic comedy following a Korean American performance artist who struggles to be authentically heard and seen through her multiple identities in modern Los Angeles.