Here are the films in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic competition

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Narrative films from emerging talent around the world offer fresh perspectives and inventive styles.

And Breathe Normally

Iceland, Sweden, Belgium // At the edge of Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, two women's lives will intersect – for a brief moment – while trapped in circumstances unforeseen. Between a struggling Icelandic mother and an asylum seeker from Guinea – Bissau, a delicate bond will form as both strategize to get their lives back on track.

"These lms and voices o er a creative lens to view our complex times. This is connected, relevant, global art that provides a fresh alternative to the noise dominating the cultural mainstream, and an inspiration for its future."



Butterflies

Turkey // In the Turkish village of Hasanlar, three siblings who neither know each other nor anything about their late father, wait to bury his body. As they start to find out more about their father and about each other, they also start to know more about themselves.

Dead Pigs

China // A bumbling pig farmer, a feisty salon owner, a sensitive busboy, an expat architect and a disenchanted rich girl converge and collide as thousands of dead pigs float down the river towards a rapidly-modernizing Shanghai, China. Based on true events.

The Guilty

Denmark // Alarm dispatcher Asger Holm answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman; after a sudden disconnection, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. With the phone as his only tool, Asger enters a race against time to solve a crime that is far bigger than he first thought.

Holiday

Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden // A love triangle featuring the trophy girlfriend of a petty drug lord, caught up in a web of luxury and violence in a modern dark gangster tale set in the beautiful port city of Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera.

Loveling

Brazil, Uruguay // On the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Irene has only a few days to overcome her anxiety and renew her strength before sending her eldest son out into the world. DAY ONE

Pity

Greece, Poland // The story of a man who feels happy only when he is unhappy: addicted to sadness, with such need for pity, that he's willing to do everything to evoke it from others. This is the life of a man in a world not cruel enough for him.

The Queen of Fear

Argentina, Denmark // Only one month left until the premiere of The Golden Time, the long-awaited solo show by acclaimed actress Robertina. Far from focused on the preparations for this new production, Robertina lives in a state of continuous anxiety that turns her privileged life into an absurd and tumultuous landscape.

Rust

Brazil // Tati and Renet were already trading pics, videos and music by their cellphones and on the last school trip they started making eye contact. However, what could be the beginning of a love story becomes an end.

Time Share

(Tiempo Compartido)

Mexico, Netherlands // Two haunted family men join forces in a destructive crusade to rescue their families from a tropical paradise, after becoming convinced that an American time share conglomerate has a sinister plan to take their loved ones away.

Un Traductor

Canada, Cuba // A Russian Literature professor at the University of Havana is ordered to work as a translator for child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster when they are sent to Cuba for medical treatment. Based on a true story.

Yardie

United Kingdom // Jamaica, 1973. When a young boy witnesses his brother's assassination, a powerful Don gives him a home. Ten years later he is sent on a mission to London. He reunites with his girlfriend and their daughter, but then the past catches up with them. Based on Victor Headley's novel.