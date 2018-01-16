Here are the world premieres of narrative films at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

PREMIERES

This showcase of world premieres presents highly anticipated narrative films of the coming year.

A Kid Like Jake

U.S.A. // As married couple Alex and Greg navigate their roles as parents to a young son who prefers Cinderella to G.I. Joe, a rift grows between them, one that forces them to confront their own concerns about what's best for their child, and each other.

Beirut

U.S.A // A U.S. diplomat flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.

The Catcher Was a Spy

U.S.A. // The true story of Moe Berg–professional baseball player, Ivy League graduate, attorney who spoke nine languages–and a top-secret spy for the OSS who helped the U.S. win the race against Germany to build the atomic bomb.

Colette

United Kingdom // A young country woman marries a famous literary entrepreneur in turn-of-the-century Paris: At her husband's request, Colette pens a series of bestselling novels published under his name. But as her confidence grows, she transforms not only herself and her marriage, but the world around her.

Come Sunday

U.S.A // Internationally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson—experiencing a crisis of faith—risks his church, family and future when he questions church doctrine and finds himself branded a modern-day heretic. Based on actual events.

Damsel

U.S.A. // Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope. As Samuel, a drunkard named Parson Henry and a miniature horse called Butterscotch traverse the Wild West, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel.

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot

U.S.A. // John Callahan has a talent for off-color jokes … and a drinking problem. When a bender ends in a car accident, Callahan wakes permanently confined to a wheelchair. In his journey back from rock bottom, Callahan finds beauty and comedy in the absurdity of human experience.

Futile and Stupid Gesture

U.S.A. // The story of comedy wunderkind Doug Kenney, who co – created the National Lampoon , Caddyshack , and Animal House. Kenney was at the center of the 70's comedy counter – culture which gave birth to Saturday Night Live and a whole generation's way of looking at the world.

The Happy Prince

Germany, Belgium, Italy // The last days of Oscar Wilde — and the ghosts haunting them — are brought to vivid life. His body ailing, Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him as the transience of lust is laid bare and the true riches of love are revealed.

Hearts Beat Loud

U.S.A. // In Red Hook, Brooklyn, a father and daughter become an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college.

Juliet, Naked

United Kingdom // Annie is the long-suffering girlfriend of Duncan, an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe. When the acoustic demo of Tucker's celebrated record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to an encounter with the elusive rocker himself. Based on the novel by Nick Hornby.

The Long Dumb Road

U.S.A. // Two very different men, at personal crossroads, meet serendipitously and take an unpredictable journey through the American Southwest.

Ophelia

United Kingdom // A mythic spin on Hamlet through a lens of female empowerment: Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet's affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny.

Private Life

U.S.A. // A couple in the throes of infertility try to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. When their doctor suggests third-party reproduction, they bristle. But when Sadie, a recent college dropout, re-enters their life, they reconsider.

Puzzle

U.S.A. // Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother, discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined.

leave no trace

U.S.A. // A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. A small mistake tips them off to authorities sending them on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.

What They Had

U.S.A. // Bridget returns home to Chicago at her brother's urging to deal with her mother's Alzheimer's and her father's reluctance to let go of their life together.