It’s not all about the features: Check out these short films at Sundance
January 16, 2018
Sundance SHORT FILMS
Driven by innovation and experimentation, the Shorts Programs call out filmmaking's most original voices.
U.S. NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS
Agua Viva
The Blazing World
Blue Christmas
Cheer Up Baby
Recommended Stories For You
The Climb
Don't Be a Hero
Emergency
End of the Line
EVE
GREAT CHOICE
Hair Wolf
Home Shopper
LaZercism
Maude
Men Don't Whisper
Mud (Hashtł'ishnii)
Painting with Joan
ULTRAVIOLET
War Paint
Wyrm
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS
ARIA
Careful How You Go
Counterfeit Kunkoo
Deer Boy
Fauve
The Fisherman
For Nonna Anna
Fry-Up
Garfield
Matria
The Right Choice
SWAMP
Set Me as a Seal upon Thine Heart
Thursday Night
The Turk Shop
Would You Look at Her
Wren Boys
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS
Baby Brother
The Driver Is Red
End Game
I Like Girls
Intimity
Judith Loves Martha
Julius Caesar Was Buried in a Pet Cemetery
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes
A Night at The Garden
Nuuca
RX EARLY DETECTION A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee
Symphony of a Sad Sea
The Trader (Sovdagari)
The Violence of a Civilization without Secrets
Volte
Wild Wild West: A Beautiful Rant by Mark Bradford
ZION
ANIMATED SHORT FILMS
Black
A Brief Spark Bookended by Darkness
The Burden
Eye Bags
GLUCOSE
Hedgehog's Home
JEOM
Manivald
Marfa
Nevada
[O]
PLUR
The Shivering Truth
Vox Lipoma
World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People's Thoughts
Trending In: Sundance/Slamdance
- Film industry spotlight focuses on Park City
- Check out the 16 films in Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. documentary category
- These are the 16 feature films in the U.S. dramatic category in the Sundance Film Festival
- Sundance Programming Director Trevor Groth offers film festival highlights
- Here are the world premieres of narrative films at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival