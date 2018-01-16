It’s not all about the features: Check out these short films at Sundance

Sundance SHORT FILMS

Driven by innovation and experimentation, the Shorts Programs call out filmmaking's most original voices.

U.S. NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS

Agua Viva

The Blazing World

Blue Christmas

Cheer Up Baby

The Climb

Don't Be a Hero

Emergency

End of the Line

EVE

GREAT CHOICE

Hair Wolf

Home Shopper

LaZercism

Maude

Men Don't Whisper

Mud (Hashtł'ishnii)

Painting with Joan

ULTRAVIOLET

War Paint

Wyrm

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS

ARIA

Careful How You Go

Counterfeit Kunkoo

Deer Boy

Fauve

The Fisherman

For Nonna Anna

Fry-Up

Garfield

Matria

The Right Choice

SWAMP

Set Me as a Seal upon Thine Heart

Thursday Night

The Turk Shop

Would You Look at Her

Wren Boys

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS

Baby Brother

The Driver Is Red

End Game

I Like Girls

Intimity

Judith Loves Martha

Julius Caesar Was Buried in a Pet Cemetery

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

A Night at The Garden

Nuuca

RX EARLY DETECTION A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee

Symphony of a Sad Sea

The Trader (Sovdagari)

The Violence of a Civilization without Secrets

Volte

Wild Wild West: A Beautiful Rant by Mark Bradford

ZION

ANIMATED SHORT FILMS

Black

A Brief Spark Bookended by Darkness

The Burden

Eye Bags

GLUCOSE

Hedgehog's Home

JEOM

Manivald

Marfa

Nevada

[O]

PLUR

The Shivering Truth

Vox Lipoma

World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People's Thoughts