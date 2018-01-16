Need something creepy? These are the horrors and bizarre comedies showing during the Sundance Film Festival

MIDNIGHT

From horror flicks and bizarre comedies to works that defy any genre, these unruly films will keep you wide awake and on the edge of your seat.

Arizona

U.S.A. // Set in the midst of the 2009 housing crisis, this darkly comedic story follows Cassie Fowler, a single mom and struggling realtor whose life goes off the rails when she witnesses a murder.

Assassination Nation

U.S.A. // This is a 1,000-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, Massachusetts, absolutely lost its mind.

Hereditary

U.S.A. // After their reclusive grandmother passes away, the Graham family tries to escape the dark fate they've inherited.

Lords of Chaos

U.S.A. // Based on truth (and lies), Lords of Chaos is a dark drama about a precocious teenager, Euronymous, who wants to spread evil, chaos, and true Norwegian black metal. When Euronymous invites a mysterious loner, Varg, to join his "Black Circle," a rivalry sparks, leading to unexpected consequences.

Mandy

Belgium, U.S.A. // Pacific Northwest, 1983 AD. Outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.

Never Goin' Back

U.S.A. // Jessie and Angela, high school dropout BFFs, are taking a week off to chill at the beach. Too bad their house got robbed, rent's due, they're about to get fired and they're broke. Now they've gotta avoid eviction, stay out of jail and get to the beach, no matter what!

Piercing

U.S.A. // In this twisted love story, a man seeks out an unsuspecting stranger to help him purge the dark torments of his past. His plan goes awry when he encounters a woman with plans of her own. A playful psycho-thriller game of cat-and-mouse based on Ryu Murakami's novel.

Revenge

France // Three wealthy married men get together for their annual hunting game in a desert canyon. This time, one of them has brought along his young mistress, who quickly arouses the interest of the other two. Things get dramatically out of hand as a hunting game turns into a ruthless manhunt.

Summer of '84

Canada, U.S.A. // Summer, 1984: a perfect time to be a carefree 15-year-old. But when neighborhood conspiracy theorist Davey Armstrong begins to suspect his police officer neighbor might be the serial killer all over the local news, he and his three best friends begin an investigation that soon turns dangerous.