Slamdance alumni return to present work just beyond first features

Beyond program

Slamdance Alumni return with highly anticipated presentations. All films in this highly selective program are made by emerging filmmakers working just beyond their first features.

Back at the Staircase

USA // Five distinctive people, each with a flimsy coping strategy, find themselves stuck together after an accident.

Funny Story

USA // After years of being a neglectful father, a womanizing TV star decides to crash his estranged daughter's vacation in Big Sur.

My Name is Myeisha

USA // A beloved teenager crosses over into a hip-hop-musical dreamscape at the moment of her tragic death and contemplates her life; what it was and what it could have been.

The Rainbow Experiment

(USA) World Premiere // An investigation uncovers more than just blame at a Manhattan high school when a science experiment permanently injures a student.

Savage Youth

USA // The lives of six troubled teens in a racially divided small town take a violent turn over drugs and broken hearts. Based on true events.