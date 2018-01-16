Slamdance alumni return to present work just beyond first features
January 16, 2018
Beyond program
Slamdance Alumni return with highly anticipated presentations. All films in this highly selective program are made by emerging filmmakers working just beyond their first features.
Back at the Staircase
USA // Five distinctive people, each with a flimsy coping strategy, find themselves stuck together after an accident.
Funny Story
USA // After years of being a neglectful father, a womanizing TV star decides to crash his estranged daughter's vacation in Big Sur.
My Name is Myeisha
Recommended Stories For You
USA // A beloved teenager crosses over into a hip-hop-musical dreamscape at the moment of her tragic death and contemplates her life; what it was and what it could have been.
The Rainbow Experiment
(USA) World Premiere // An investigation uncovers more than just blame at a Manhattan high school when a science experiment permanently injures a student.
Savage Youth
USA // The lives of six troubled teens in a racially divided small town take a violent turn over drugs and broken hearts. Based on true events.
Trending In: Sundance/Slamdance
- Film industry spotlight focuses on Park City
- Check out the 16 films in Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. documentary category
- These are the 16 feature films in the U.S. dramatic category in the Sundance Film Festival
- Sundance Programming Director Trevor Groth offers film festival highlights
- Here are the world premieres of narrative films at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival