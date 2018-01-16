The Indie Episodic kicks off as a new category for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

INDIE EPISODIC

New this year, the Indie Episodic program was created specifically for bold stories told in multiple installments, with an emphasis on independent perspectives and innovative storytelling.

America To Me

U.S.A. // This limited series captures a yearlong look at one of Chicago's most progressive and diverse public schools, located in suburban Oak Park. Unprecedented in scope, the series is both intimate and epic in its storytelling as it explores America's charged state of race, culture and education today.

The Adulterers

U.S.A. // Two co-workers engaged in an extramarital affair discover an unexpected but limited intimacy that unlocks a secret world of creativity and freedom.

Cherries

U.S.A. // After a long separation, two sisters are forced to come together. When the man that once got between them reappears, a triangle emerges and they find themselves in a similar place after many years: suffocating, infuriating and incredibly familiar. Home.

Franchesca

U.S.A. // Comedian Franchesca Ramsey finds communion and culture in this digital series that explores beauty and fashion. The pilot episode finds Franchesca escaping ubiquitous internet trolls as she spends the day with friend Michelle Buteau getting an ornate Japanese gel manicure.

Halfway There

U.S.A. // When recovering addict Jimmy Bishop finds his sober living facility teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, he is forced to take in his wealthy alcoholic mother as a client. Her arrival solves his immediate financial crisis but also unleashes every other problem he has struggled his whole life to contain.

High & Mighty

U.S.A. // After getting shot multiple times by a mysterious flower deliveryman and surviving without a scratch, Chelo discovers he has superhuman powers. But only when he's drunk or high. With the help of his homies, Chelo will decide whether to use his powers for good…or social media.

I'm Poppy

U.S.A. // Join internet sensation Poppy as she enters the real world for the very first time and quickly realizes that fame and fortune comes at a price, with secret societies, dangerous fanatics and a very envious mannequin named Charlotte.

Leimert Park

U.S.A. // Things get complicated when three friends share a house in South LA's Leimert Park. Despite being married, beats-maker Mickey hasn't had an orgasm in three months, Bridget mistakes sex for love while assisting a visiting artist and Kendra shoots videos of her numerous sexual encounters, hoping for her own art show.

The Mortified Guide

U.S.A. // A comedic look at the biggest issues of adolescence – from first loves to fitting in – as adults share their childhood writings and art in front of total strangers. Based on the Mortified stage shows, books, podcast and film, this docu-series celebrates the awkward insecurities that shaped us all.

Mr. Inbetween

Australia // Father, ex-husband, boyfriend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you're a hitman.

Paint

U.S.A. // A 30-minute comedy/drama about three young artists living in Brooklyn and their adventures trying to make it in the art world and in life.

The Passage

U.S.A. // Phil, wide-eyed and mute, is on the run from a pagan cult. Phil's scatterbrained ineptitude keeps getting him into trouble, however, and agents who've been hired to recapture him are always one step behind. The result is a series of misadventures that take the trio around the globe.

The Show About The Show (Season 2)

U.S.A. // In Season 2, Caveh and Mandy break up over the Show. Caveh gets involved with a fan but the pressure of having every aspect of their relationship made public begins to erode that relationship as well. The Show becomes a runaway train that Caveh struggles to keep from being derailed.

susaneLand

U.S.A. // Dark, comedic vignettes from Susane's life. She means well, she has good intentions, but she finds herself challenged when she winds up in awkward situations.

Tammy's Tiny Tea Time

U.S.A. // An animated comedy about a maladjusted 42-year-old woman with the emotional capacity of a child who shrinks to the size of her toys and forces them to entertain her before introducing several unrelated animated shorts.

This Close

U.S.A. // Best friends Kate and Michael, who are deaf, try to balance their personal and professional lives. She's newly engaged and struggles to grow at work, while he battles self-destructive writer's block after having his heart broken. As they tackle their own issues, their friendship is put to the test.

Tropical Cop Tales

U.S.A. // Two burned-out city cops — Keymarion "Primetime" Weeyums and Demetrius "Meechie" Franks — relocate to a tropical paradise for a relaxing twilight to their careers. It ends up being the most vicious, menacing place on earth, not even slightly relaxing.