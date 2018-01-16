These are the documentaries premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES

This showcase of world premieres presents films about far-reaching subjects by renowned directors..

Akicita: The Battle of Standing Rock

U.S.A. // Standing Rock, 2016: the largest Native American occupation since Wounded Knee. Thousands of activists, environmentalists and militarized police descend on the Dakota Access Pipeline in a standoff between oil corporations and a new generation of Native Warriors. This chronicle captures the sweeping struggle, spirit and havoc of a people's uprising.

Bad Reputation

U.S.A. // A look at the life of Joan Jett, from her early years as the founder of The Runaways and first meeting collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to her enduring presence in pop culture as a rock'n-roll pioneer.

Believer

U.S.A. // Imagine Dragons' Mormon frontman Dan Reynolds is taking on a new mission to explore how the church treats its LGBTQ members. With the rising suicide rate amongst teens in the state of Utah, his concern with the Church's policies sends him on an unexpected path for acceptance and change.

Chef Flynn

U.S.A. // Ten-year-old Flynn transforms his living room into a supper club, using his classmates as line cooks and serving a tasting menu foraged from his neighbors' backyards. With sudden fame, Flynn outgrows his bedroom kitchen and mother's camera, and sets out to challenge the hierarchy of the culinary world.

The Game Changers

U.S.A. // James Wilks, an elite special forces trainer and winner of The Ultimate Fighter, embarks on a quest for the truth in nutrition and uncovers the world's most dangerous myth.

Generation Wealth

U.S.A. // Lauren Greenfield's postcard from the edge of the American Empire captures a portrait of a materialistic, image-obsessed culture. Simultaneously personal journey and historical essay, the film bears witness to the global boom/bust economy, the corrupted American Dream and the human costs of late stage capitalism, narcissism and greed. World Premiere.

Half The Picture

U.S.A. // At a pivotal moment for gender equality in Hollywood, successful women directors tell the stories of their art, lives and careers. Having endured a long history of systemic discrimination, women filmmakers may be getting the first glimpse of a future that values their voices equally.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

U.S.A. // Girl next door, activist, so-called traitor, fitness tycoon, Oscar winner:

King In The Wilderness

U.S.A. // From the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to his assassination in 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. remained a man with an unshakeable commitment to nonviolence in the face of an increasingly unstable country. A portrait of the last years of his life.

Quiet Heroes

U.S.A // In Salt Lake City, the socially conservative religious monoculture complicated the AIDS crisis, where patients in the entire state and intermountain region relied on only one doctor. This is the story of her fight to save a maligned population everyone else seemed willing to just let die.

RBG

U.S.A. // An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers show how her early legal battles changed the world for women. Now this 84-year-old does push-ups as easily as she writes blistering dissents that have earned her the title Notorious RBG.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

U.S.A. // This intimate portrait examines one of the world's most beloved and inventive comedians. Told largely through Robin's own voice and using a wealth of never-before-seen archive, the film takes us through his extraordinary life and career and reveals the spark of madness that drove him.

STUDIO 54

U.S.A. // Studio 54 was the pulsating epicenter of 1970s hedonism: a disco hothouse of beautiful people, drugs, and sex. The journeys of Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell — two best friends from Brooklyn who conquered New York City — frame this history of the "greatest club of all time."

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

U.S.A. // Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?