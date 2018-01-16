Want to give your kids a taste of Sundance?

SUNDANCE KIDS

Especially for our youngest independent film fans, this section of the Festival is programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center, host of Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah's premiere film festival for children and youth.

Lu Over the Wall

Japan // Kai is a lonely teenage boy who lives in a small fishing village. One day, he meets and befriends Lu, a fun-loving mermaid whose singing is hypnotic to all who hear it. But the townspeople have always thought that mermaids bring disaster…

Science Fair

U.S.A. // Nine high school students from around the globe navigate rivalries, setbacks, and of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at the international science fair. Facing off against 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens from 78 different countries, only one will be named Best in Fair.

White Fang

Recommended Stories For You

U.S.A. // An updated reimagining of Jack London's classic novel, this thrilling tale of kindness, survival and the twin majesties of the animal kingdom and mankind traces the loving and magnificent hero White Fang, whose intense curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime.