What cinema does Sundance love? Check out these films to find out

SPOTLIGHT

The Spotlight program is a tribute to the cinema we love and presents films that have played throughout the world.

BEAST

United Kingdom // In a small island community, a troubled young woman falls for a mysterious outsider who empowers her to escape from her oppressive family. When he comes under suspicion for a series of brutal murders, she learns what she's capable of as she defends him at all costs.

The Death of Stalin

France, United Kingdom, Belgium // The internal political landscape of 1950's Soviet Russia through a darkly comic lens. In the days following Stalin's collapse, his core ministers tussle for control; some want positive change, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They're all just desperately trying to remain alive.

Foxtrot

Israel // Michael and Dafna are devastated when army officials show up at their home, announcing the death of their son Jonathan. While his sedated wife rests, Michael spirals into a whirlwind of anger only to experience one of life's unfathomable twists, which rivals his son's surreal military experiences.

I Am Not a Witch

United Kingdom // After a minor incident, nine-year-old Shula is exiled to a witch camp where she is told that if she escapes, she'll be transformed into a goat. As she navigates through her new life, she must decide whether to accept her fate or risk the consequences of seeking freedom.

Sweet Country

Australia // In 1920s Australia, a middle-aged Aboriginal man's comfortable life is upended by a newcomer's arrival. Wanted for murder in the bloody aftermath of a violent shootout, he must flee into the dangerous outback with his wife.

The Rider

U.S.A. // After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy and rising rodeo circuit star Brady Jandreau is told that his competition days are over. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of manhood in America's heartland.

You Were Never Really Here

U.S.A. // A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe's nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.