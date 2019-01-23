Sundance survival guide: tips from the staff of The Park Record

Resist the FOMO (fear of missing out). You will have it, whether it's about a celebrity sighting on the other end of Main Street or the fact multiple films you want to see are screening at the same time. Missing out on awesome things is a fact of life at the festival. It's not worth stressing about. Go with the flow. That said, don't be shy about packing in as much action as possible. — Bubba Brown

In any town, the library is the perfect refuge. If you need a bathroom, an outlet to charge a phone, or just some peace from the craziness outside, escape to the Park City Library on Park Avenue. — Carolyn Webber Alder Remember to support the restaurants that support you by staying open during Sundance instead of closing to the public in favor of corporate events. — Jay Hamburger Triple check the venue you're going to, because it's not always easy to rush over to the right one if you get it wrong. — James Hoyt Ditch your car and use Park City's free public transit system to get around. You won't regret it when you avoid paying a fortune to park on Main Street and don't have to worry about driving on packed, snowy roads. — Bubba Brown Don't ignore Slamdance! There's all sorts of cool stuff there, and you never know who is going to blow up — like the Russo brothers. — James Hoyt You don't need a ticket to see some of the best dramatic and, sometimes, comedic performances during Sundance. They are on public display on Main Street, particularly over the opening weekend. — Jay Hamburger Always be on the lookout for free, high quality stuff like water bottles, espresso, and even beer. — James Hoyt Enter screenings without expectations. Allow yourself to be surprised and delighted by the storytelling. And seek out under-the-radar gems, which is where much of the magic of the festival is found. — Bubba Brown