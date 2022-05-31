Sunday Market gets back to its silly self

Last year’s Park Silly Sunday Market saw 30% less vendors based on concerns regarding COVID-19. Organizers plan to bring the eco-friendly, open-air street festival back to its full capacity, starting June 5.

Park Record file photo

The goal for the 2022 Park Silly Sunday Market , which opens its season on Sunday, June 5, on lower Main Street, is to get back to pre-coronavirus normalcy, said Executive Director Kate McChesney.

After shutting down due to the pandemic in 2020, the open-air, family- and eco-friendly artisan fair reopened in 2021 with 30% fewer vendors to help mitigate the spreading of COVID19.

The public made up for the reduced numbers by flocking to the market in troves, according to McChesney.

“It was crazy because we had record-breaking numbers in attendance,” she said. “We did 216,000 people, while in 2019, we had 180,000. So, we had 2,200 more people per day.”

McChesney believes those numbers were the result of people yearning for some normalcy after self-isolating in 2020.

“We were one of the first summer events to cancel that year,” she said. “So, when people wanted to get out and get their lives back, we were happy to give it to them.”

This year’s Silly Market, which officially celebrates its 15th in-person season, will return to its 170 booths per Sunday, said Michelle McDonald, director of operations and vendor logistics.

“(The) booths will rotate in more than 400 different artists and small businesses throughout the summer,” she said.

Booths will include local artisan entrepreneurs, who will sell wares alongside a farmers market and local food and drink vendors, McDonald said.

During the 2020 pandemic shutter, Park Silly helped vendors during the coronavirus pandemic by creating an online vendor directory on its website.

The free directory, located at directory.parksillysundaymarket.com , is still available online and gives vendors’ contact and product information in 11 categories that include arts, nonprofits, clothing and farmers, McChesney said.

“We wanted to do anything to get traction to our artists, and although this year’s Park Silly Sunday Market will be in person like last year’s season, the directory will still be accessible,” she said. “If anyone asks us about ceramicists and other vendors, I will forward the link on to them.”

As in years past, Park Silly Sunday Market also supports up-and-coming entrepreneurs that also include “youth-preneurs,” she said.

“We have a total of 13 youth-preneurs joining us this summer,” McDonald said. “The best dates when many of them are joining us at the same time are opening day on June 5, and June 19 and July 24.”

15-year-old Austin Glidden, a sophomore at the Winter Sports School, has sold his homemade High Mountain Lemonade since 2017 at the Park Silly Sunday Market. Glidden is one of what Director of Operations and Vendor Logistics Michelle McDonald calls "youth-preneurs."

Photo by Jason Glidden

One of the youth-preneurs is Austin Glidden, who established High Mountain Lemonade five years ago.

The 15-year-old, a sophomore at the Winter Sports School, came up with the idea to sell homemade lemonade with his sister, Avery.

“One day, we decided to set up a lemonade stand on our street when we lived in Park Avenue,” said Glidden, who is an alpine downhill ski racer. “We really enjoyed the process of making the lemonade and selling it.”

Glidden’s father, Jason, reached out to the Silly Market to see if Glidden could start selling the lemonade.

“Austin has been going strong with us ever since,” McChesney said.

Glidden prides himself on his freshly-squeezed and preservative-free lemonade.

“It’s so fresh that it will start to ferment in the first 48 hours of being made,” he said. “So when you drink it at Park Silly, you know it was made the day before.”

Although selling lemonade at the Silly Market is a great way for Glidden to raise money to help support his and his friends’ skiing, he has other plans for what he wants to do as a career.

“I would like to study aeronautical engineering, and start an aerospace company,” he said. “I think being able to have this business experience at Park Silly helps with the analytical side of things, so I can get an understanding of how the customers think about different products. Park Silly gives me a perspective about what it takes to run a business. It’s a great opportunity for me to add experiences to the resume.”

The Park Sunday Silly Market returns on June 5 with its array of creative entrepreneurs, food vendors and live music.

Park Record file photo

In addition to showcasing youth vendors, Park Silly Sunday Market has created a model for sustainability over the years, according to McChesney.

“Way back when in 2007, we established a bike valet, and we did recycling,” she said. “We still offer those services and have added compositing as well.”

The success of those programs has inspired other organizations to add sustainable goals in their events, McChesney said.

“We have other organizers asking us if they can borrow our bike valet, our trash cans and our crews,” she said.

In addition to Park Silly staff and crews, McChesney relies on volunteers throughout the season to keep the market running smoothly.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit parksillysundaymarket.com/apply/volunteers and sign up, she said.

“We always need and appreciate our volunteers,” McChesney said. “To show how much we appreciate them, we make sure they get a free lunch, and they also get gift certificates from our vendors and some other nice little items.”

Since Park Silly Sunday Market continually strives to be eco-friendly, McChesney encourages patrons to walk, bike, carpool or use public transit to get to Main Street.