Sutton Foster replaces Kristin Chenoweth on Deer Valley Music Festival schedule

The Utah Symphony has announced Tony Award-winning singer Sutton Foster will take the stage at the Deer Valley Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, with the Utah Symphony led by Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington.

Kristin Chenoweth, who was originally scheduled to perform on this date, has postponed her performance to a yet-to-be-announced date in 2019.

Chenoweth's management released the following statement: "Due to ongoing complications from a past neck injury, Kristin is taking some time off from performing her concerts so she can properly heal."

Patrons with tickets to the performance with Kristin Chenoweth have three options:

• Retain their current tickets and use them for this performance. Tickets for the July 21 performance with Kristin Chenoweth will be valid for the performance on the same date with Sutton Foster.

• Exchange their tickets to another festival performance. The difference in ticket price will be refunded, if necessary, applied as a credit towards another ticket purchase, or donated as a contribution to support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

•Receive a refund for their purchase.

Refunds or exchanges should be processed through the online form that will be linked to on deervalleymusicfestival.org/schedule.

Tickets to the performance with Sutton Foster start at $54 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Foster will make her Deer Valley Music Festival debut but is no stranger to Utah.

She performed with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at the Christmas Concert in Dec. 2017 and sang in a touring production of "Les Miserables" that brought her to Salt Lake City in 1999.

She is an American actress, singer and dancer who has received Tony Awards for her roles in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Anything Goes."

Foster also currently stars in the TVLand comedy "Younger."

Other guest artists at the 2018 Deer Valley Music Festival include folk-rock singer-songwriter Amos Lee, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs, and Grammy Award-winner Rick Springfield.

Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling 801-533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Group Rates are available for groups of ten or more by calling 801-869-9046. A discounted Design-A-Series subscription package (four or more concerts) is available by calling 801-533-6683 or visiting deervalleymusicfestival.org/das.