Swaner EcoCenter and Park City Brewing stir up a nature-themed trivia challenge

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter Visitor Experience Coordinator Hunter Klingensmith stands on the EcoCenter’s pier that looks out to the 1,200-acre preserve. The EcoCenter will partner with Park City Brewery for the first-ever Swaner Nature Trivia games that will be held July 26.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record | The Park Record

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and Park City Brewing invite community members to grab a team of friends, kick back with some pub food and drinks and enjoy a friendly trivia competition about Mother Nature.

The first-ever Swaner Nature Trivia at Park City Brewing is scheduled to run from 6-8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 26, at the brewery’s restaurant, 1764 Uinta Way, #C1, at Kimball Junction.

“Teams of up to 6 people will compete for Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter memberships, Park City Brewery swag and other items that we’re trying to figure out,” said Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager.

The first game of the night will start at 6 p.m., followed by a second game at 7 p.m., according to Klingensmith.

There are truly opportunities for everyone to engage in nature and learn about the natural world around them…” Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager

“Registration isn’t required, but we are suggesting it, so we have an idea of how many people will be coming,” she said. “That way we can know how much space we need to set up in the brewery. We want people to see the questions on the screens we’ll set up and be able to hear us.”

Nature Quiz registration is accessible by visiting eventbrite.com/e/nature-trivia-at-park-city-brewing-tickets-363236840167

Still, if people want to show up on the spur of the moment, they will be more than welcome, Klingensmith said.

“Once people show up, we’ll give them a sheet of paper where they can write down their team name, and then we’ll go work from there,” she said.

Teams will not be allowed to use mobile phones and other electronic devices during the games, Klingensmith said.

“We will ask everyone to put them away because we don’t want anyone looking up answers or having any other unfair advantages,” she said.

Swaner Preserve and EcCenter naturalists are coming up with the trivia for the games, Klingensmith said.

“Most of the questions will come from our staff’s knowledge and training,” she said. “The questions will be nature based, but they won’t only be about Swaner or the preserve or sandhill cranes. We can’t tell you the themes right now, because we don’t want people to prep in advance.”

Scores are tallied after each round and then combined at the end of the night to determine the winner, Klingensmith said.

Although the Swaner Nature Trivia at Park City Brewing is a free event, teams are encouraged to purchase food and drinks during the rounds.

“Park City Brewery is a restaurant, so you don’t have to be 21 or older to participate,” Klingensmith said. “You just won’t be able to sit in the bar section. Families can participate, but adults are the real targeted audience.”

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and Park City Brewing staffs have wanted to start up a Nature Trivia quiz before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, according to Klingensmith.

“We saw Park City Brewing was going to be opening in the Kimball Junction area, which is so close to where we are,” she said. “We thought it would be so cool to partner with them on some projects, because we are always looking for new ways to engage our community.”

Klingensmith and the rest of the EcoCenter’s staff recognize that people have a variety of interests and abilities in how they can access and engage with nature.

“So we want to provide opportunities for everyone in our whole community,” she said. “We’ll try any opportunity that is a new, fun way to engage in nature and that we’re able to do.”

The quiz took a backseat when COVID hit Park City, but the idea remained, Klingensmith said.

“Once we saw the brewery was going to open again, we reached out and they were still super interested in hosting some trivia there,” she said.

Klingensmith hopes the trivia games will catch on with the community.

“This is kind of our trial run, but we’re hoping to do this at least once a year, if not more often than that,” she said. “This activity is fun, and you don’t have to go out onto the preserve to have fun. There are truly opportunities for everyone to engage in nature and learn about the natural world around them.”