Swaner EcoCenter dishes out nature knowledge in 15-minute sessions

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter naturalist Lexie Chamberlain leads a discussion about owls during a Swaner Shorts presentation. Swaner Shorts is a new, weekly program held every Friday. All sessions are free and family friendly.

Courtesy of Hunter Klingensmith

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter has a new weekly program designed to introduce people to the natural world in Park City and its 2,000-acre preserve.

The free 15-minute sessions, dubbed Swaner Shorts, start at 2 p.m. every Friday, and cover a different topic each week, said Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager.

“One of our big goals was to offer a casual opportunity for people to learn a little more about nature, and we have two naturalists on staff who are excited to talk about their favorite topics,” Klingensmith said. “They will talk about things they are interested in and already have a lot of background knowledge in, but they are also doing additional research to build on that.”

Sessions will usually start in the EcoCenter’s Naturalist room, according to Klingensmith.

“Sometimes we’ll meet outside, but that will depend on the day, the weather and what we’re going to be talking about,” she said. “Our naturalists, Jess Oveson and Lexie Chamberlain, will come prepared with visuals and hands-on items to help participants learn about these different topics.”

The topics will be posted a month in advance on the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter website.

“We ask people to check out the schedule to see what topics are coming up, and we will post information about what types of shoes to wear and what to expect,” Klingensmith said. “We want to make things as accessible to as many people as we can. So if it’s too muddy to walk out to the beaver dams, we will do some indoor activities.”

A preserved great horned owl is one of the main attractions of an exhibit at the Swaner EcoCenter. The nature-based nonprofit utilizes the exhibit in its new weekly Swaner Shorts program that introduces the public to nature.

Courtesy of Hunter Klingensmith

Last week the Swaner Short focused on owls.

“Lexie brought in photos of the different owls we can see in Park City,” Kligensmith said. “She talked about their unique adaptations that help them as hunters, and how they can hear on different planes so they can pinpoint their prey.”

The group also listened to owl calls and tried to match them with the correct owls, according to Klingensmith.

“We have a taxidermied great horned owl here at the EcoCenter, so at the end of the session, we took the group to see it, so they would know what it looks like and what to look for,” she said.

Upcoming topics will include beavers, snow, watershed and wetlands, Klingensmith said.

“We will talk about ecology and plant species as well,” she said.

During the snow short, the hands-on segment will include reading layers of snow, Klingensmith said.

“We will have a pre-dug pit and we will help people dig their own pit where we can see the different layers of snow,” she said. “We’ll talk about different patterns of snowfall based on what we see in the pits.”

Although the sessions run 15 minutes, participants can stay and talk more with the naturalists afterwards, Klingensmith said.

There is no limit on the number of participants in the sessions, although the Swaner staff recommends mask wearing, she said.

“People can just show up and drop in, because no registration is required,” Klingensmith said. “All of these sessions are free and family friendly, although not suitable for really young children. But we can adjust to fit the needs of the groups.”

Klingensmith has been tossing around the idea for Swaner Shorts for a few months, and is grateful for Overson and Chamberlain, who picked up the project.

“We work together to go over the topics to make sure they are ready to go and share their love of nature, but they were ready to take it on,” she said. “We hope people will stop by and join us.”