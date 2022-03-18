Swaner EcoCenter presentation examines relationship between ‘Climate Change and Ski Resorts’

A skier cuts some lines at Deer Valley Resort earlier this season. A virtual lecture hosted by the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter will examine the impact of climate change on Utah’s ski resorts.

Park Record file photo

Emily Wilkins and Tara Saley’s upcoming virtual presentation “Climate Change and Ski Resorts” for the Swaner EcoCenter couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.

A recent study published last month in the journal Nature Climate Change found the West is experiencing its worst drought in the past 1,200 years, and Tuesday’s event will showcase how it is affecting Utah’s ski resorts, said Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager.

“As we know well in Park City, and have seen evidence this past year, climate change is a threat to ski resorts, the ski industry and communities that rely on ski tourism,” she said. “Ski resorts are an important part of our economy and they can play a big role in how climate change can affect our communities as well.”

Wilkins and Saley, Utah State University graduates who were part of the college’s Climate Adaptations Science program, will present the lecture that is scheduled to start March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The two will discuss the research they did while part of the Climate Adaptations Science program, Klingensmith said.

“They will talk about the data they gathered through examining temperature change at all 14 Utah resorts, historical weather data and future climate prediction,” she said. “They also interviewed eight ski resort managers about climate projections for their resorts, adaptation strategies and the impacts of climate change at these resorts.”

Klingensmith wasn’t sure if the researchers were able to include Deer Valley Resort or Park City Mountain Resort in the interviews, but knows that data from those two resorts are in the presentation.

“People will also be able to email me questions before the livestream, and I will be able to submit the questions to Tara and Emily,” she said.

Wilkins is now a research social scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey, Fort Collins Science Center in Colorado, and Saley is a staff air quality engineer at Environmental Resources Management in Salt Lake City, Klingensmith said.

“Before working at USGS, Emily earned a Ph.D. at Utah State in environment and society and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism at USU,” she said. “And Tara had earned an M.S. in civil and environmental engineering at Utah State.”

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter is affiliated with Utah State University, so Klingensmith is especially looking forward to the presentation.

“This research that hits super close to home to us in Park City is something that we’re excited to bring to the community,” she said.

Virtual attendees will have the chance to ask Wilkins and Saley questions, and those who can’t attend will be able to register and watch a recording of the presentation, according to Klingensmith.

The lecture is part of the EcoCenter’s programming that ties in with its “Decisions Downstream” exhibit that will be on display through May 29, and it is also part of the Walks, Talks and Workshops program, she said.

“That program runs year-round, and we host a few events per month,” she said. “They include lectures, our flower and firefly walks, snowshoe events or our wetland pond walks.”

Registration for “Climate Change and Ski Resorts” is required, and based on a pay-as-you-wish platform, and attendees can choose to get a free ticket or pay $5 to $10, Klingensmith said.

“We are hoping to make all of our Walk Talks presentations accessible as much as possible,” she said. “Once registered, they will get information and a Zoom link.”

Klingensmith hopes people will take advantage of the low prices, because it is critical that people understand how climate change affects not only the ski industry, but Utah as a whole.

“Learning a bit more will give us an idea, and maybe some hope, as to what climate change will look like moving forward in our economy here in Utah,” she said.