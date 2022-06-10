Task Force sets up a Living Library at the Park City Library

Cami Richardson, a trans woman and co-chair of the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force, is looking forward to the upcoming Living Library check-out sessions at the Park City Library on June 18. Patrons will have the chance to talk with and get to know seven members of the local LGBTQ+ community.

As part of Pride Month events, the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force and the Park City Library will stock up on some unusual resources during a Living Library that will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Instead of the standard hardcover, paperback or eBooks, patrons will be able to check out “books” that have real spines, as well as minds, feelings and hearts, said Task Force co-chair Cami Richardson, trans woman, author and TEDx speaker.

“We will have seven individuals from our local LGBTQ+ community who can be checked-out for six 30-minute sessions until 2,” she said. “If we run longer, we won’t shut anybody out.”

The sessions will be held in the library’s study rooms, where patrons can ask their “books” questions about LGBTQ+ issues, said Kate Mapp, adult services librarian.

“The study rooms provide safe and respectable judgment-free zones for one-on-one conversations,” she said. “Maybe someone is seeking guidance for their child who is transitioning. Or someone may have a question that they may be embarrassed to ask. The idea is to dispel certain assumptions, prejudices and other misconceptions that they may have.”

While registration isn’t required, it’s strongly suggested, according to Mapp.

“We want to make sure all the slots are filled,” she said. “They can choose a time and the person or ‘book’ they want to check out to talk with.”

The Living Library will feature seven “books” that are from or who have made impacts in the greater Park City area, said Richardson, who came out in 2016.

“Over the years, I’ve had many people stop me at the grocery store and tell me that their son or daughter is confused and asked if I would talk with them,” she said. “I have made those calls, so I think it helps when they can see someone as old as me being able to come out at 68 to make a difference.”

Other Living Library participants are as follows:

Joseph Urankar, who without role models or access to mentors for support, overcame isolation and vulnerability to find himself.

Father Bob Bussen isa celibate Catholic priest who continues to serve the gay community in Park City and beyond.

Kris Campbell, who, along his path to becoming a trans man, made efforts to reconcile his faith with his sense of self and his challenges to care for his family while learning to accept and love himself.

Mitchell Walski, who, while being raised as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, came out of the closet at the age of 17.

Taylor Matkins, one of the founders of Lucky Ones Coffee, who considers himself an open book and is excited to share his story.

Robert Sertner is a political fundraiser and LGBTQ+ activist who has been involved with an array of non-profit boards, including AIDS Project Los Angeles.

“People who we are featuring are community members, and they all have fascinating stories about how they found themselves,” Mapp said. “So, it’s not just us hosting the event. There’s a holistic approach where the whole community is a part of this event.”

Richardson said the Living Library falls in the wheelhouse of the LGBTQ+ Task Force, which is composed of community members to help problem solve and program awareness activities in the community.

“Part of the task force mission is to educate and enlighten people about our community,” she said. “This is a way to get people more aware of the LGBTQ community, to answer questions, educate people and make people more aware that we’re here and that we are a resource for them. A critical part of coming out in any gender is about having confidence in themselves, and not having fear that is usually associated with identifying as queer. I think it will be exciting, and I’m jazzed about it.”