Taylor Scott Band’s tour will lead to Canyons Village on Thursday

Taylor Scott, guitarist and vocalist for the Taylor Scott Band, used the COVID-19 break from touring to ready himself for his return to the road. Scott and his band will play Thursday at Canyons Village.

Photo by Charla Harvey

Singer-songwriter Taylor Scott is ready to play the Canyons Village Summer Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Gates to the free concert open at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 6 p.m.

“Some of my friends have played there, and it looks like a killer series,” said Scott, the frontman for the Taylor Scott Band. “I’m looking forward to coming to Park City. We really like it up there.”

Scott is also just grateful for getting out to play live after shutting out the world during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“I played a lot of acoustic guitar and sang, but didn’t have a lot of things to do,” he said with a laugh. “I did get myself ready to go out on the road, but I don’t have much to say about that time.”

Scott did, however, release a six-song extended play, “Live at the Belly Up, ” last September.

Scott and his band — bassist Chris Harris, drummer Lem Williams and keyboardist Jon Writz — recorded the set at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, in 2019.

“We were on tour with Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore,” Scott said. “It was something fun we wanted to do.”

The EP is the follow up to Scott’s last full-length album, “All We Have ,” which was released in March 2019.

“All We Have” was produced by Steve Berlin, who has been a member of Los Lobos since 1994.

“My manager was the one who got that going,” Scott said. “We were at a Los Lobos show and he gave them the album and Steve liked it, and wanted to work with me.”

Berlin is also at the producer’s helm for Scott’s new album, which he just finished recording.

“I just finished another record with Steve, and my goal is to tour around on it and have it make a little more of an impact than what I had in the past,” Scott said. “We’re excited to be on the road as much as possible.”

Touring is just one of the things Scott plans to do over the next few months.

“Just before the pandemic, the band’s career had taken an upswing, and then everything got shut down,” he said. “So now, my goal is to get the engine up to full speed again in the next year, and I’m excited to put this record out.”

In addition to Berlin, and touring with Alvin and Gilmore, Scott’s career has led him to collaborations with his musical heroes such as Keller Williams and Leftover Salmon.

“I’ve been paying money to see those guys for years, but the other night they pulled me up on stage after hearing me play a few songs,” he said. “And, now, this week, I’m doing a show with them.”

While music is what Scott does for a living, he had always enjoyed being creative, and got into visual art when he was younger.

He began songwriting when he found he could express himself after feeling certain emotions.

“One of my songwriting influences is Utah Phillips, and he said, ‘Nothing goes on in my head, until something goes on outside of it,’” Scott said. “That made sense to me, and now if something makes me feel sad, happy, confused, I’ll be inspired to write a song.”

That said, Scott enjoys working on his live performances.

“There is so much you learn by watching and listening and getting on stage with other people,” he said. “Sometimes you find yourself getting your butt kicked a couple of times. And that pushes me to come back and be ready next time.”

The added bonus is seeing the audience reactions to songs he wrote.

“I like the idea that when I perform a song that I created, it will go out into the audience and take a life of its own as it rises up into the atmosphere,” he said.