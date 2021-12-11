TEDxParkCity returns to an in-person format for TEDxWomen2021

Perla Batalla, known for her work as a backup singer for the late Leonard Cohen, will be one of the presenters at the TEDxParkCity's TEDxWomen2021 event on Dec. 15.

TEDxParkCity is ready to go live and in person after hosting three virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Teri Orr is currently wrapping up the lineup for TEDxWomen2021 that will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., on Wednesday at Snow Park Residences at St. Regis Deer Valley.

“While we are still putting the program together, we plan to have five speakers at the event,” Orr said.

One of the presenters is singer Perla Batalla, known for her long-standing work as a backup singer for the late Leonard Cohen, who died in 2016.

Orr and Batalla’s relationship reaches back to the days when Orr was executive director of the Park City Institute.

“She’s a jewel,” Orr said. “She will talk about being a backup singer for Leonard Cohen, and how that role kept her alive during COVID-19. Thanks to a studio in Ojai, California, Perla has been able to get work for the past two years.”

Batalla plans to bring a guitarist to her Park City presentation, Orr said.

“So, we’ll not only have a talk,” she said. “We will also have a performance as well.”

Speedy Foundation Executive Director Shannon Decker will speak about the work of suicide prevention her organization does when she appears at TEDxWomen2021.

TEDxWomen2021 will also feature Shannon Decker, executive director of the Speedy Foundation, Orr said.

The Speedy Foundation is a nonprofit named in honor of Olympian Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, who committed suicide in 2011 at the base of Parleys Canyon, she said.

The organization’s mission is to “prevent suicide, support mental health education, and promote conversations to end stigma,” according to its mission statement.

“Since Jeret’s death, there have been a total of eight Olympians who have killed themselves,”

Orr said. “Shannon calls them deaths of despair, and she will talk about the work the Speedy Foundation does.”

Katharine Coles, Utah’s Poet Laureate from 2006-2012, is also on the program, Orr said.

“Katharine will open our event with an original piece she created for us,” she said. “We’re so thrilled to have her with us. Not only has she been a Utah Poet Laureate, she is a professor at the University of Utah and has traveled to Antarctica.”

Park City’s TEDxWomen2021 will also include some screenings of talks that were presented in TEDxWomen2021 in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month, Orr said.

“It was a global event, so some of the talks were live and some were livestreamed from other parts of the world,” she said. “So we will hear from these women who are challenging the conventions of what needs to be done and who can get them done in different countries.”

These women include filmmakers, medical professionals, comedians and performers, Orr said.

One of these presenters was Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Gina Chavez, whom Orr met in San Diego.

“She said, ‘Hi. I’m Gina. I’m queer. I’m Catholic. I’m married to a woman and I work along the border. What do you do?’” Orr said with a laugh. “She and her wife have their own foundation and do a lot of humanitarian work in San Salvador.”

Admission to Park City’s TEDxWomen2021 will be limited to 50 people, and admission includes a light breakfast, a full lunch and a late-afternoon toast and chocolates, Orr said.

Attendees also need to know that COVID-19 protocols will be in place, Orr said

“We will require everyone to be double vaccinated, and they will need to show proof and have an ID,” she said. “And once they do that, they will get a wristband.”

The event will not be livestreamed, but Orr and her staff will select their favorite talks and post them on the TEDxParkCity website later, she said.