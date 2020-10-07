TEDxParkCity to host virtual climate symposium
TEDxParkCity presents Countdown, a local, virtual symposium addressing the urgency of the global climate crisis produced in conjunction with TED’s global, virtual symposium of the same name. Kicking off Oct. 10, TEDxParkCity Countdown will feature three evenings of specially curated content including brand new TED talks as well as original interviews with leaders in the Mountain West’s climate fight.
Countdown is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action, bringing together scientists, activists, entrepreneurs, urban planners, farmers, CEOs, investors, artists, government officials, and others to find the most effective, evidence-based ideas out there. Among the TED produced content, participants can expect speakers such as Greta Thunberg, Al Gore and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Regional climate champions featured Simtable Founder Stephen Guerin, Hell’s Backbone Grill Owners Blake Spalding and Jen Castle, POWDR Founder/Chairman and Crimson Wine Group Chairman John Cumming, and Park City’s own Mayor Andy Beerman.
“There is an urgency to the global TED Countdown gathering so critical that Park City must participate,” says longtime TEDxParkCity organizer Teri Orr. “Though we cannot be in the same physical space together as with a traditional TEDx event, we can participate virtually as most of the world does with TED Global events and listen together to the smartest, most passionate people on the planet share their ideas on climate change.”
Beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14, registered participants are invited to hour-long mini symposiums. More information on TEDxParkCity Countdown registration is available at tedxparkcity.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Silver King Coffee, popular drive-through shop, moves down the street
The community favorite drive-thru coffee shop is now located on Snow Creek Drive and will reopen bright and early Oct. 15.