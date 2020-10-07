TEDxParkCity to host virtual climate symposium

Park City High School senior Eli Levine delivers a speech in which he contemplates the role of his life and how his existence interacts with the lives of everyone else on earth during Park City's TEDx talk at the Eccles Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

TEDxParkCity presents Countdown, a local, virtual symposium addressing the urgency of the global climate crisis produced in conjunction with TED’s global, virtual symposium of the same name. Kicking off Oct. 10, TEDxParkCity Countdown will feature three evenings of specially curated content including brand new TED talks as well as original interviews with leaders in the Mountain West’s climate fight.

Countdown is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action, bringing together scientists, activists, entrepreneurs, urban planners, farmers, CEOs, investors, artists, government officials, and others to find the most effective, evidence-based ideas out there. Among the TED produced content, participants can expect speakers such as Greta Thunberg, Al Gore and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Regional climate champions featured Simtable Founder Stephen Guerin, Hell’s Backbone Grill Owners Blake Spalding and Jen Castle, POWDR Founder/Chairman and Crimson Wine Group Chairman John Cumming, and Park City’s own Mayor Andy Beerman.

“There is an urgency to the global TED Countdown gathering so critical that Park City must participate,” says longtime TEDxParkCity organizer Teri Orr. “Though we cannot be in the same physical space together as with a traditional TEDx event, we can participate virtually as most of the world does with TED Global events and listen together to the smartest, most passionate people on the planet share their ideas on climate change.”

Beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14, registered participants are invited to hour-long mini symposiums. More information on TEDxParkCity Countdown registration is available at tedxparkcity.org.