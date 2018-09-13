Teresa Collins hosting Park City crafting event to “help create stories”

Teresa Collins is known as one of the top designers in the craft industry, and she tours the globe to share her knowledge of designing home and office products.

During her workshops, the owner of Teresa Collins Designs makes sure her clients keep records of what they create, how they created them and why.

This mission started when Collins' mother passed away.

"I realized I didn't know a lot about her," Collins said. "I would look at photos and not know some of the people, let alone what these people meant to my mom. Right then I knew I wanted to help people answer questions that people may have when they see their projects."

For the past 10 years, Collins has hosted Create Your Story, a multi-day craft retreat in Las Vegas where Collins and other renowned crafters teach participants not only how to create and document their works, but motivate them to live the lives they want, Collins said.

"I've been in the crafting industry for years, and I'm well known for not only my design aesthetics, and also for coaching people on how to document their works in a way that is purposeful to them," she said. "Many people take photos, but don't tell the stories of their crafts, so what we do is not only make some beautiful project, we also tell something about them."

This year, she'll bring the event to Park City from Sept. 19-22 at Hotel Park City. Registration is now open at http://www.createyourstoryevent.com.

"I do live in Draper, and my company is located there, so this was a way to bring the event closer to home," Collins said.

The event will start with craft classes during the day on Thursday, Sept. 20, and participants will get to select the items they want to create, Collins said.

"We'll make art aprons, Boho Critters planners, marbled art journals, birthday calendar notebooks, magic moments layouts, make a splash greeting cards, flip albums and more," she said.

Class facilitators for the Thursday classes include Michelle Hill, Jennifer Haggerty, Amber Packer, Richard Garay, Julie Conyers and Susan Katz, Taylor Card and Midge & Madge of Midge and Madge Mingle.

The teachers and facilitators for the other workshops held throughout the event will include Collins, Margie Romney-Aslett, Jodi Sandford and Christy Tomlinson.

"Many of the people I bring in to facilitate the classes have been on HGTV, HSN and other shows that I have done," Collins said. "So what we do is not only make some beautiful project, we also tell something about them."

There will also be other activities prior to the two-day event.

"People can come in a day or two earlier and we'll show them around the area," Collins said. "We'll take people around Park City, Main Street and the mountains and share our favorite places."

The idea for Create Your Story was inspired by Collins' love of life.

"Living a creative life is a daily journey for me and I design my surroundings and memories so that they will never be forgotten," she said. "I had a stroke when I was pregnant with my last baby and was told that I may die, but I didn't. I know that life is a gift, and if I don't tell my story, then who will? I want to help other people tell their stories, and this is how I can do that."

Registration for Teresa Collins's Create Your Story, an event that will run from Sept. 19-22 at Hotel Park City is open. The cost is $325. To register, visit http://www.createyourstoryevent.com.