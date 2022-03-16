The 2022 Winter Arts Showcase returns to an in-person event

Sculptures, including works by Arthur Coccaro, above, photography, paintings and textile art will be part of the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County's in-person 2022 Winter Arts Showcase from March 18-20 at the Utah Film Studios.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County

After pivoting the annual Winter Arts Showcase onto a virtual platform last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County and the Park City Professional Artists Association will present the exhibit in-person this year.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from March 18-20 at the Utah Film Studios, 4001 Kearns Blvd., said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City & Summit County executive director.

“We were actually supposed to host this in February over Presidents Day weekend, but while we were planning, there was the omicron surge,” she said. “So we postponed it. And, now, since the trend is going down, we’re feeling comfortable going back in person.”

Scudder is also looking forward to setting up the show at the Utah Film Studios.

“We’re super excited for a new location,” she said. “They have some great event spaces, and we’re grateful to their partnership.”

The new location will allow more space for local artists to spread out their wares, according to Scudder.

“The show used to be held at the Swaner EcoCenter, which was great,” she said. “We outgrew that space, because more artists wanted to participate.”

In 2019, the showcase moved to a larger space at Park City Community Church, and now it’s found another home.

“The new location is also very accessible,” Scudder said. “So people coming from anywhere in Park City and Summit County will have an easy time finding it.”

The 20 participating artists will exhibit an eclectic mix of work, according to Scudder. (See accompanying list)

“There will be photography, acrylic and oil paintings, ceramics, jewelry, textile and sculpture works,” she said. “Some of the artists will also perform demonstrations over the two-day event to give people a glimpse into their creative process. So there will be something for everyone.”

The show was curated by an anonymous jury, Scudder said.

“The jury was composed of art enthusiasts and people who are active in the local art scene,” she said.

Richard Pick's photography will be one of the draws of the in-person Winter Arts Showcase presented by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

Courtesy of Richard Pick

The Winter Arts Showcase is one of the ways the Arts Council promotes and supports local artists, Scudder said.

“We do a summer show similar to this called the Summit Art Showcase out in Oakley in July, and we are always trying to find other avenues of exposing our local talent to the public,” she said. “We are seeing a growing wealth of creative talent in Summit County. We are getting more and more applications for participants each year. There is demand for it. And that has heightened the caliber of work that will be shown at the show.”

This year, the Arts Council will present the Winter Arts Showcase in collaboration with Voterise, a local nonpartisan nonprofit that works to increase voter registration among younger voters, Utah’s underrepresented communities and women.

“Their event will take place upstairs at the same venue over the weekend,” Scudder said. “We are two separate events, but we hope some of their attendees will come to our show, and some of our attendees will go to their event.”

Scudder believes presenting the Winter Arts Showcase as an in-person event will help artists and patrons reconnect with each other.

“It’s no secret that the arts and culture industry has had unique pain points due to the pandemic,” she said. “It’s been pretty detrimental for all of us to not be able to gather and share creative experiences. The energy when you have 20 to 30 artists in one room is palpable, and anyone who attends these shows is familiar with that energy. It’s an inspirational connection we feel when we are able to hang out with other creatives.”

Winter Arts Showcase When: 6-8 p.m., on Friday, March 18; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday March 20. Where: Utah Film Studios, 4001 Kearns Blvd. Cost: Free Web: pcscarts.org/winter-arts-showcase