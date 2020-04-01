The Barking Cat in Kimball Junction offers curbside and delivery pet food options during COVID-19 crisis

Lois Bridges, manager of the Barking Cat, stands amidst the store’s pet food, toys and other goodies. The Barking Cat, which is deemed an essential business, is not only open, but it also offers curbside pickup and deliveries. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

What: The Barking Cat Fetch & Go program Where: 1708 Uinta Way at Kimball Junction When: 10 a m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays Phone: 435-649-BARK Web: thebarkingcatparkcity.com or facebook.com/thebarkingcatparkcity Email: info.barkingcat@gmail.com

The Barking Cat will “Fetch & Go” to help local clients care for their fur babies.

The phrase is the name of the Kimball Junction pet supply store’s new delivery and curbside program that owner Merridee Hansen Farr established to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

People can order dog and cat food, toys and other supplies by phone or online through the store’s website and Facebook pages and arrange to pick the items up curbside, or have them delivered, Hansen Farr said.

This is beneficial to local pet owners, because other online outlets such as Amazon are behind on deliveries, she said.

Hansen Farr and her staff have thought about doing delivery and curbside for a while, even before COVID-19 struck Summit County.

“It was something we put on the backburner and kept thinking we’d get to it,” she said. “Unfortunately, when this crisis happened in our community, we decided to go with it.”

The curbside pick up is pretty basic, Hansen Farr said.

“Fur baby owners just need to contact us and let us know what they need,” she said. “Then when they arrive, we can just hand their orders to them.”

The delivery program is designed to help the elderly, the sick, or those who maybe have to stay home because they have children or other duties that prevent them from getting out, according to Hansen Farr.

The Barking Cat delivers throughout Summit County, and started a Heber program on Friday.

“Since the Good Life pet store closed down in Heber last December, we had thought about doing something for those folks for a while,” Hansen Farr said. “People can order from us once or twice a week, and we will fill in whatever demand there is in Heber.”

There is no charge for deliveries for now, she said.

“We don’t know if that will change in the future, but right now, we just want to help people get through this crisis,” Hansen Farr said. “We want to help lessen some of the stress in their lives.”

Pet owners can place orders in four different ways — through Facebook at facebook.com/thebarkingcatparkcity; through the store’s website at thebarkingcatparkcity.com, by calling 435-649-BARK; or by emailing info.barkingcat@gmail.com.

“We have staff manning each one of these options,” Hansen Farr said.

The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“Folks can submit orders throughout the day, and they can do it after hours as well,” she said. “If they order after hours, we will get back to them the next business day.”.

In addition to curbside and home delivery, the Barking Cat, which opened in 2014, also welcomes walk-ins.

“We’ve been deemed an essential business, so folks can, if they choose, come into the store as long as they maintain the appropriate requirements set by the Summit County Health Department and the CDC,” Hansen Farr said. “We continually clean and sanitize our items and the store to keep a safe environment for everyone. And as you know, Park City is sometimes called ‘Bark City’ because there are a lot of dog and cat owners.”

In addition to the pet food, the Barking Cat also helps clients with special orders.

“If there is some cat or dog food or other types of supplies we don’t have on hand in the store, we usually can get the items within two or three days,” she said. “So as long as we can keep our supplies coming in, so far there has been no issue, we can be here for the community and their fur babies.”

Hansen Farr hasn’t put a cap on any order, even though there was a rush of people who came in and bought a lot of food and supplies three weeks ago. She said the store is well stocked to continue serving customers.

“We did have to make a big order to replenish our supplies, but since then, we haven’t had any problems,” she said. “So we decided not to limit anything.”

Still, Hansen Farr said The Barking Cat is accepting donations of pet food, supplies and toys.

“We are also in the process of starting a pet-food pantry joining up with the Christian Center,” she said. “Many people whose pets have passed away have called us to ask what they should do with leftover food, so we tell them they can drop these things off with us, and we’ll get them to the Christian Center.”

Hansen Farr hopes locals will take advantage of the Barking Cat’s Fetch & Go program.

“As a small business owner, the crisis has been an eye opener,” she said “It’s critical for us and other mom-and-pop stores to be supported, because unlike the big businesses, we don’t have the funds to close down for a period of time. But it’s been encouraging to see how many people are out there supporting us.”