The Cabin gets cozy in its new location on upper Main Street

A wall highlighted with aspens and mirrors was revealed during the remodeling of The Cabin’s new location at 427 Main St. a few weeks ago. The Cabin will celebrate a grand opening in the new space on Friday.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Cabin grand opening Friday, June 14 427 Main St. $40 for VIP; $20 for general admission thecabinparkcity.com

The Cabin moving on up — Main Street, that is.

After building a name for itself as one of Park City’s nightclubs for the past five years at 825 Main St., it will celebrate a grand opening Friday at its new location at 427 Main St., next to Park City Live.

will begin with a VIP party at 6 p.m. that will open to the public two hours later.

The night’s entertainment will feature the Logic Project, with DJ Logic and a host of well-known local musicians, said general manager Junior Richard.

“The guys from Badfeather will be the backup band for all the artists, and it will be a great party,” Richard said.

The event will be a sort of homecoming for Richard, who produced his first concert 17 years ago in the neighboring Park City Live space.

“It was called Harry O’s back then, and the show I did was for the band, Widespread Panic,” Richard said. “We screened a Widespread Panic film and then the band came out and played.”

In 2007, Richard took over music production at Harry O’s and ran the stage for seven years.

“At that time, I ran production in every room in this building, including where the Cabin stands now,” he said.

Harry O’s became Park City Live in 2014, and Richard helped open the new venue before leaving to pursue his own production ventures. In 2014, he helped John Oswald open the original Cabin and establish its brand on lower Main five years ago.

“Together, with a great staff, we made something that was bigger than anyone thought it would be in regards to the level of entertainment,” Richard said.

Martin Sexton, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blues Traveler were some of the acts Richard booked throughout his tenure during that time.

Last year, Richard and Oswald began tossing around the idea of moving The Cabin to accommodate bigger bands and bigger audiences.

“We had outgrown our location and we began looking for places to relocate,” Richard said.

The Cabin general manager Junior Richard stands by the nightclub’s mascot, Al the Elkupine.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The two looked down the canyon to Salt Lake City and even explored possibilities in neighboring states like Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.

Then the opportunity to move into the space formerly occupied by Rock & Reilly’s came up, Richard said.

“The landlords here, because of my relationships with them over the years, have allowed me to run with the (remodeling),” he said. “They really let me put my hands on the building and do what I could with what Park City would allow.”

Richard hired contractors to remodel both levels of the space by adding a stage, VIP seating and a kitchen, coming out to about 6,000 square feet.“Now, we have a room where we can properly do something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “That’s why we stacked the summer with these awesome acts.”

The Cabin summer schedule June

14 — Project Logic

22 — The Brevet

22 — Superbubble July

4 — Zion-I

5 — Badfeather

6 — DJ Brandi Cyrus

12 — Royal Bliss

13 — Tommy Lee and DJ Areo

19 — Amoramora

20 — Z-Trip August

9 — Ryan Montbleau Band

Richard’s plan is to let DJ Mary Paws play his mixes upstairs and present national touring bands downstairs every Friday and switch things up on Saturdays.

“That’s when we’ll have a band or acoustic act upstairs and a national DJ downstairs,” he said.

Throughout the week, the schedule will remain the same as it was in the lower Main Street venue, according to Richad.

“We’ll do our open mic night every Monday, and Rick Gerber’s requests on Wednesday,” he said. “We’ll also keep doing karaoke on Thursday.”

Tuesdays will feature a new program — Vinyl night with Colter Wade.

“We have a turntable hooked up to our whole sound system, and Colter from the Backdoor Deli (restaurant) will bring in a collection of records to play,” Richard said. “We will also encourage people to bring their own albums in to play and we’ve built up a little collection of our own for people to go through.”

Ongoing events Mondays — Open mic

Tuesdays — Vinyl Night

Wednesdays — Rick Gerber

Thursdays — Karaoke

The Cabin will also host an event called Canvases and Cocktails twice a month.

“This is a program where people can enjoy some drinks and learn to paint,” Richard said.

The addition of the kitchen allows The Cabin to offer food to complement the libations, and brunch will be served every Saturday and Sunday.

“Those days have always been great to come to the bar and hang out,” Richard said. “So we thought we’d give people more incentive to come hang out, enjoy some great food and mimosas.”

The food will be prepared by executive chef Brian Dobbin, a friend of John Oswald from Southern California.

“He’s a huge Orange County party planner and even had his own TV show, called ‘Top This Party: Orange County,’” Richard said.

Richard said he feels a little emotional about moving The Cabin from underneath Town Lift to 427 Main St.

“It’s kind of weird, but I feel I have experienced every part of this building,” he said. “I first came in as a patron to the bar scene and then worked on the entertainment scene. I’ve learned everything I know in this building, and every step I have taken has prepared me for this.”