The Cabin ready to celebrate Sundance with Karl Denson, Chali 2Na and DJ Logic

The Cabin is celebrating the new year by preparing for a string of concerts and performances scheduled to coincide with the Sundance Film Festival.
Junior Richard, the entertainment director of the Main Street bar, and head of marketing Malia Denali have solidified a schedule at the 21-and-older venue that starts with Preston Creed on Jan. 20 and ends with DJ Logic & Friends on Jan. 29. (See accompanying box for the full schedule).
Richard selected the acts, who will perform in The Cabin’s lower level den, based on two requirements.
“One is to bring artists who are close to us in terms of what our Cabin family would like to see and experience,” he said. “The other is to bring in artists who would not normally perform in venues our size. We want to make sure these shows are really special.”
Richard feels audiences will look forward to seeing artists such as Matisyahu and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe perform at the intimate 350-person venue.
“Matisyahu, Karl Denson and Chali 2Na usually perform in venues of more than 1,000 seats,” he said. “So this is a way for people to see them up close and more personal.”
The DJ Logic show, which will close out the week, will feature the DJ with Lettuce and Break Science drummer Adam Deitch, Denson on the saxophone, Denson’s guitarist DJ Williams and Motet bassist Garrett Sayers, Richard said.
“Of course we try to throw in special shows like DJ Logic,” he said. “We invite a bunch of different musicians to play a show that people haven’t seen before.”
Denali is especially excited The Cabin is presenting a Drag Brunch featuring Lady Bunny starring The Cabin Queens on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Lady Bunny is American drag queen, night club DJ, actor, comedian and founder of Wigstock, an annual drag festival held in Manhattan’s East Village, and the Cabin Queens are Park City’s longest and only running drag brunch troupe that serves live and interactive comedy showcases every Sunday, she said.
“I think (this) is a prime example of how we merge local and international talent in a familial way,” Denali said. “(It is) continuing with our mission to entertain and welcome everyone to our growing Cabin family.”
Complementing the performances in the den, The Cabin will present artists in the upstairs lodge, Richard said.
On Jan. 26, the lodge will feature a night of country and Americana music performed by Triggers & Slips, Carver Louis and Jagertown, he said.
In addition to these special shows, The Cabin will continue to weave its normal programming into the schedule, Denali said.
One event will be Tune-In Trivia, hosted by Denali.
“We plan to do a Sundance-based special on Thursday where we will cover all sorts of fun film facts and do some 6-degrees of Kevin Bacon challenges,” she said.
Denali enjoys offering special programming during film festival week, because it gives The Cabin a chance to show local residents and international visitors its charm.
“The Cabin is a venue that can pull off a grassroots vibe with top-tier talent,” she said. “For me, it’s a thrill and honor to provide that during the Sundance Film Festival. We’re in Old Town and being a big event space, but not being exclusive.”
Richard is looking ahead to a more “normal” week of programming.
“Last year, we presented seated concerts that included Candlebox and John Popper from Blues Traveler,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, these shows were scaled back in capacity and seats, so we are looking forward to a more regular season. We’re excited to have a full week of events and looking forward to having The Cabin be one of the big local music venues.”
• Thursday, Jan. 20 — LOCALS NIGHT with Preston Creed & The Brothers Band in the Den; Tune-In Trivia in the Lodge
Preston Creed is the front-man for Jagertown, an incredibly skilled and diverse musician. Locally celebrated and a Cabin favorite.
Tune-In Trivia ‘Film Fest Special Edition’ with Park City’s own Malia Denali, 8-10 p.m. in the Lodge, free. Winners receive a gift certificate of monetary value, prizes given throughout the night.
• Friday, Jan. 21 — SAUCI in the Den; DJ Marty Paws and Zayde the Lady in the Lodge
SAUCI is a 5 piece band performing the top 40 EDM hits of the last decade and some of the most current hits today. The combination of the electronic sound of modern music with the raw energy and power of a live band.
DJ Marty Paws in the Lodge.
Apreś with Zayde the Lady 4-7 p.m. in the Lodge, free.
Zayde the Lady mixes fresh, ambient beats with an inherent ability to fill a room, not simu take it over. Her style is a perfect way to wind-down the day and gear-up for the evening.
• Sunday, Jan. 23 — Drag Brunch featuring Lady Bunny starring The Cabin Queens, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lady Bunny is an American drag queen, night club DJ, actor, comedian and founder of Wigstock, an annual drag festival held in Manhattan’s East Village.
The Cabin Queens are Park City’s longest and only running drag brunch troupe that serves live and interactive comedy showcases every Sunday.
• Monday, Jan. 24 — BAR STAR APPRECIATION PARTY with Matisyahu and DJ Marty Paws in the Den; Open mic showcase in the Lodge along with a free Apreś performance by Zayde the Lady from 4-7 p.m.
Matisyahu is an American Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter and rapper who is known for his reggae and beatboxing styles.
DJ Marty Paws is the Cabin’s longest running resident DJ. He has played alongside Kenny Loggins, Survivor and DJ Logic, to name a few.
• Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Ethan Tucker with special guest Thrive
Ethan Tucker has traveled the country with Jimmy Cliff, Buddy Guy and The Wailers, and he has landed national supporting slots with musical peers Slightly Stoopid, G-Love and Michael Franti.
• Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Royal Bliss with special guest The Dumes
Since their formation, Salt Lake City’s Royal Bliss has been a powerful force in rock music. It started as an independent band, signed with Capitol Records and started a new partnership with Kartel.
• Thursday, Jan. 27 – Chali 2na & the House of Vibe, DJ Logic and special guests Kosha Dillz, Zac Ivie and Ocelot
Chali 2na is an American rapper associated with the groups Jurassic 5 and Ozmati. He is known for his quick-delivery rapping style.
DJ Logic is one of the world’s most accomplished turn-tablists, widely credited for introducing jazz into the realms of hip-hop.
• Friday, Jan. 28 – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Based in San Diego, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, led by Karl Denson — the Rolling Stone’s touring saxophonist — plays a style that blends rock, soul and classic funk.
• Saturday, Jan. 29 – DJ Logic & Friends.
This all-star line-up includes Lettuce and Break Science drummer Adam Deitch, saxophonist Denson, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Shots Fired guitarist DJ Williams and Motet bassist Garrett Sayers.
For information and tickets, visit facebook.com/TheCabinParkCity
