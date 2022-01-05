The Cabin ready to celebrate Sundance with Karl Denson, Chali 2Na and DJ Logic

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, fronted by saxophonist Karl Denson, who tours with The Rolling Stones, will be part of the weeklong lineup at The Cabin that coincides with the Sundance Film Festival.

The Cabin is celebrating the new year by preparing for a string of concerts and performances scheduled to coincide with the Sundance Film Festival.

Junior Richard, the entertainment director of the Main Street bar, and head of marketing Malia Denali have solidified a schedule at the 21-and-older venue that starts with Preston Creed on Jan. 20 and ends with DJ Logic & Friends on Jan. 29. (See accompanying box for the full schedule).

Richard selected the acts, who will perform in The Cabin’s lower level den, based on two requirements.

“One is to bring artists who are close to us in terms of what our Cabin family would like to see and experience,” he said. “The other is to bring in artists who would not normally perform in venues our size. We want to make sure these shows are really special.”

Richard feels audiences will look forward to seeing artists such as Matisyahu and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe perform at the intimate 350-person venue.

Rapper Chali 2na, who is associated with Jurassic 5 and Ozmati, will perform with Kosha Dillz, Zac Ivie and Ocelot on Jan. 27 at The Cabin.

“Matisyahu, Karl Denson and Chali 2Na usually perform in venues of more than 1,000 seats,” he said. “So this is a way for people to see them up close and more personal.”

The DJ Logic show, which will close out the week, will feature the DJ with Lettuce and Break Science drummer Adam Deitch, Denson on the saxophone, Denson’s guitarist DJ Williams and Motet bassist Garrett Sayers, Richard said.

“Of course we try to throw in special shows like DJ Logic,” he said. “We invite a bunch of different musicians to play a show that people haven’t seen before.”

Denali is especially excited The Cabin is presenting a Drag Brunch featuring Lady Bunny starring The Cabin Queens on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Lady Bunny, an American drag queen, night club DJ, actor, comedian and founder of Wigstock, an annual drag festival held in Manhattan’s East Village, will perform with The Cabin Queens, Park City's drag troupe, on Jan. 23 at The Cabin.

“I think (this) is a prime example of how we merge local and international talent in a familial way,” Denali said. “(It is) continuing with our mission to entertain and welcome everyone to our growing Cabin family.”

Complementing the performances in the den, The Cabin will present artists in the upstairs lodge, Richard said.

On Jan. 26, the lodge will feature a night of country and Americana music performed by Triggers & Slips, Carver Louis and Jagertown, he said.

In addition to these special shows, The Cabin will continue to weave its normal programming into the schedule, Denali said.

One event will be Tune-In Trivia, hosted by Denali.

“We plan to do a Sundance-based special on Thursday where we will cover all sorts of fun film facts and do some 6-degrees of Kevin Bacon challenges,” she said.

Denali enjoys offering special programming during film festival week, because it gives The Cabin a chance to show local residents and international visitors its charm.

“The Cabin is a venue that can pull off a grassroots vibe with top-tier talent,” she said. “For me, it’s a thrill and honor to provide that during the Sundance Film Festival. We’re in Old Town and being a big event space, but not being exclusive.”

Richard is looking ahead to a more “normal” week of programming.

“Last year, we presented seated concerts that included Candlebox and John Popper from Blues Traveler,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, these shows were scaled back in capacity and seats, so we are looking forward to a more regular season. We’re excited to have a full week of events and looking forward to having The Cabin be one of the big local music venues.”