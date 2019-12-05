The Clairvoyants Christmas will complement the magic of the season

The holidays can be a magical time and Austrian-born magicians Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten want to complement the season with their “The Clairvoyants Christmas” performance on Friday at the DeJoria Center.

The performance will feature holiday-themed illusions that will “make the wait until Christmas a little shorter,” said van Tass.

“I think almost everyone loves Christmas, and so do we, and what better time for us to create a magic show,” she said. “It will be very festive, but also fun.”

The performance, which will feature card tricks, number games and other mentalist acts, will be unique for the DeJoria Center, said Ten.

The driving force is when we’re on stage and see people smiling and forgetting about their every-day problems…” Thommy Ten, The Clairvoyants co-founder

“Our performances are about thoughts and items that the audiences bring to the shows,” he said. “And that makes every performance different, because there are always different people in the audience.”

Ten and van Tess, who won second place in season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” said the live performances are their way of saying “thank you.”

“We have the opportunity to visit cities and show our gratitude to those who voted for us,” Ten said.

In addition, the live show can give audiences a close-up view of what The Clairvoyants did on those TV shows, van Tass said.

“The whole show is about the audience, so everyone is involved,” she said. “They will experience us, and they will see what magic can bring to themselves.”

Ten and van Tess met in 2011 and found they had a passion for extrasensory perception (ESP).

“For example, you will think of a friend and suddenly that person will call you,” van Tess said. “It’s a magical moment, and we are inspired by this.”

The two decided to put together a show of illusions that focused on those types of phenomena, Ten said.

“I always wanted to be on stage and create something new, and since we met, we’ve worked at doing this 24/7,” he said.

In 2014, van Tass and Ten landed a spot on Jeff Hobson’s cruise ship production, “The Illusionarium.” Two years later, Ten and van Tess auditioned for and landed a spot on “America’s Got Talent.”

That same year, the two performed at the Sydney Opera House and on Broadway in the production, “The Illusionists.”

In 2017, the Academy of Magical Arts and the Magic Castle Hollywood named Ten and van Tess “Stage Magicians of the Year.”

“It was a great honor to be recognized by the magic community,” Ten said about the award.

Earlier this year, The Clairvoyants were invited to compete in the “America’s Got Talent” spinoff, “The Champions.”

While the accolades are nice, Ten said he and van Tess are more motivated by their audiences.

“The driving force is when we’re on stage and see people smiling and forgetting about their every-day problems,” he said.

The Clairvoyants come up with new ideas all the time, according to van Tess.

“The inspiration comes from everyday life,” she said. “Sometimes it comes from music, or a good movie we have seen.”

Once an idea is planted, the two will talk about how they can present it.

“We discuss the techniques we need to use to make it big and enjoyable,” she said.

Another way the two come up with new ideas is listening to their audiences, Ten said.

“They know about so many things, like lottery numbers, for example,” he said. “Now we have an act in the show where we kind of reveal lottery numbers.”

The two also make sure they can present an idea or segment equally as a couple, van Tess said.

“It’s not like Thommy’s the magician and I’m the assistant,” she said. “Equality is an important topic nowadays, especially when you want to reach the women in the audience.”