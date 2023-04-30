The community is invited to enjoy Dinners in the Garden￼

Registration is open for Summit Community Gardens EATS Dinners in the Gardens series. The events serve as fundraisers for the nonprofit.

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens EATS

Sloane Johnson, executive director of the Summit Community Gardens EATS , cordially invites the public to enjoy a series of dinners in the garden .

These seven events, scheduled throughout the summer, will feature more than meals prepared by local restaurants and chefs. They will also feature live music, ballet and hands-on activities, she said. (See accompanying schedule).

“Diversity is key,” Johnson said. “When we do our dinners in the garden, we want to make sure we have something for everyone. We have dinners for adults and we have dinners for all ages.”

Registration is now open for the dinners at summitcommunitygardens.org . Tickets range from $15 to $150.

“We start off by showcasing Alpine Distilling with a cocktail class in the garden, and continue with Chop Shop , who will host a Puerto Rican Barbecue made by Chop Shop chef John Courtney,” Johnson said.

Another Chop Shop dinner in the garden is scheduled for Aug. 3, and will feature a performance by BalletNext , a local dance company directed by Michele Wiles, former principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre .

“This event will be kind of like a market, so attendees will get to pick and choose what foods they want to eat,” Johnson said. “We’re working on getting different chefs who will adhere to one theme. Some are big and some are small. And while they are enjoying the meals, they can watch a ballet in the garden. It’s going to be fun and unique, and something you won’t get anywhere else.”

One of the more intimate dinners in the garden will be prepared by local chef Chelsie Richter on June 22. Richter is known to many for her pastries at the Park City Farmers Market.

“This dinner event is a way for her to get her name out there and support her business,” Johnson said.

While Richter’s dinner is for 40 people, one of the biggest dinners in the garden will be Cena en el Jardin, a partnership with the Latino Arts Festival on June 15, Johnson said.

“This dinner is open to families, and we want to make this a place where everyone, especially members of our Latinx community, feels comfortable,” she said. “This will be a celebration with authentic music, a local taco food truck and a class on how to make authentic desserts.”

Another dinner with an international flavor is scheduled for June 26, with Nosh , Johnson said.

“They will do a lamb roast and prepare a Middle-Eastern type of dinner,” she said. “We’ll have live music performed by Silver King Rocking Co., (former Park City Mayor) Dana Williams’ band.”

Chop Shop Chef and Co owner John Courtney, left, grills up some tasty morsels for one of last year’s Dinners in the Garden fundraiser. Courtney will be back this summer for two events hosted by Summit Community Gardens EATS

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens EATS

The partnerships with local restaurants and chefs not only give Summit Community Gardens EATS a way to draw people to the garden. They also give the local chefs and restaurants the opportunity to create something that is not usually offered on their menus, Johnson said.

“They can go off the beaten path and utilize their creativity for something really cool,” she said.

Another hands-on dinner is set for July 24, where participants will build a horno, an earthen oven, Johnson said.

“The event will feature pizza by Davanza’s , and people should be prepared to get their hands dirty,” she said.

Not only will these dinners serve as a way to bring people into the gardens, they also serve as fundraisers, according to Johnson.

“Instead of having one big fundraiser event, we decided to host a bunch of little ones,” she said.

The money will benefit programs such as summer camps, educational outreach, scholarship plot rentals and other garden offerings, and to help the dollars go further, dinner sponsorships are available, Johnson said.

If anyone, including businesses, are interested in sponsorships, they can learn more by visiting summitcommunitygardens.org or emailing Johnson at sloane@summitcommunitygardens.org .

“We see these dinners as opportunities to bring the community together,” she said. “They are about the community getting together in such a beautiful spot in Park City where we are growing our own food.”

Johnson said while the dinners are not created by the food grown in the garden, attendees can see what the garden does for the greater Summit County area.

“We’ll be eating next to food we’re growing that will be given back to the community,” she said. “I don’t know if people know that we have beds where we grow and harvest food that will be given to families who need it most in our community. And I think that is really special, because the more we can connect with the community, the better.”