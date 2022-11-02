The Family Stone rolls into Park City￼

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee The Family Stone is ready to play a four-night run starting Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre.

Photo by Phil Bull eFestivals.co.uk / Courtesy of the Egyptian Theatre

Jerry Martini, founding member and saxophonist for The Family Stone , said the band’s award-winning namesake Sly Stone is doing well.

“Just to make things clear, he’s not living in a van or anything,” Martini said. “I visit him often, and he’s doing good. He still makes good money from songwriting residuals. I mean, he’s a genius. He was born that way and he will die that way.”

Martini will celebrate the genius of Stone when The Family Stone plays a four-night run from Nov. 3-6 at the Egyptian Theatre.

The band was originally scheduled to perform earlier this year from Jan. 13-16, but COVID-19 pushed the show back to now. And Martini is ready to rock.

“We’re going to have some fun, and I’ll tell you that, now,” he said. “We’re glad to get back to work, and we’re going to have a ball.”

Preserving and playing the songs written by Stone, who has enjoyed living away from the spotlight, but makes an occasional public appearance, is part of Martini’s mission.

“I can’t think of anything better than what Sly did, because his songs have lasted for 60 years, and their standard,” he said. “Everything he wrote in the 1960s still reflects on today in terms of the themes that surround racial equality.”

The performances will feature the hits from the band’s heyday, including “Everyday People,” “Stand” and “Dance to the Music,” and also some lesser-known Stone-written songs, according to Martini.

“Back in the day, Sly wrote over 300 songs, and a lot of times we would throw in some of those that weren’t Top 10 hits,” he said. “So, we’re adding these songs, and they are being well accepted.”

One reason people connect with the songs is because of the melodies and arrangements, Martini said.

“Sly did it all, and how he wrote and arranged the songs was like poetry,” he said. “For example, unlike the other bands at the time who had their stock sound, he would put the horn lines in between the melodies so they wouldn’t bump up against anything else.”

Martini remembers how hard he and original trumpet player Cynthia Robinson , who passed away in 2015, worked to learn these parts.

“We would be totally exhausted after two or three days,” he said. “While the hits didn’t have as many complicated hornlines, everything had its place. Because I may have given him ideas on my horn, but he took what he wanted.”

In addition to preserving the music, the band continues to maintain its legacy as to its lineup, Martini said.

While Stone is not there in person, the band features his and Robinson’s daughter, Phunne Stone, on vocals.

“The band that I have now is not a tribute band,” Martini said. “The guy we have doing the lead right now, Swang Stewart, plays six instruments. He sings incredibly well.”

While Stewart shares Sly Stone’s real last name, he is not blood related. However, Martini met him through the Family Stone’s original drummer, Gregg Errico.

The Family Stone also features bassist Blaise Sison, who serves as the band’s music director, lead guitarist Nate Winfield, drummer Frank Klepacki and keyboardist Jimi McKinney.

“Blaise has been with me in this band for over 30 years, and everybody else who is in the band has done their homework to the max,” Martini said. “So, if you close your eyes you will hear the original band.”

The Family Stone was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, and is included in Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list.

And while those accolades are “incredible” to Martini, he is proud of the band’s other achievement.

“We were the first integrated American pop group that featured black and white men and women musicians,” he said. “Cynthia Robinson was the first female African American trumpet player to perform pop music, and she now has her own little section in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Martini’s adoration of the saxophone began in the 1950s.

“I wanted to play drums when I was a little kid, but my mother was in love with a saxophone player and told me that I was going to play sax,” he said with a laugh. “I did, and I fell in love with it.”

While Martini has friends who play jazz saxophone, he is content playing blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

“I have my own style and I can sit in with any blues or rock band,” he said. “While I don’t go out looking for new opportunities, they usually come to me.”

One of those opportunities was from 1997 to 2000, when Martini and Robinson, who were a couple at the time, landed a gig with Prince .

“The Family Stone was one of Prince’s favorite bands, and he had (our original bassist) Larry Graham going out with him,” Martini said. “Prince hired Cynthia and me, and made me do a solo on top of the purple piano. I’m little, so he had his roadie put a little stair there for me so I could climb up onto the piano.”

While playing with Prince, who died in 2016, was a career highlight, Martini said there is nothing like playing and leading The Family Stone.

“Our music is embedded into American culture,” he said. “If you go back and do research on the music of Sly Stone, you will hear some songs that were way ahead of their times. Sly was smart enough to know how to give people what they wanted, and at the same time, off to the side, he would also be able to create what he wanted.”

Stone’s knack for songwriting is what keeps Martini going today.

“If I wasn’t doing this, I probably wouldn’t still be around, because this music keeps me alive,” he said. “The fact that it goes over so well with the people — that energy between us and the audience — is like a live booster shot.”