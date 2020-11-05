The idea of change inspired local singer to create a music video

From left: Brynn Hardcastle, Abigail Scott, Maggie Scott, Liliana Tani and Acacia Ott are featured in a new music video directed by Maggie Scott. The group, who are all One Voice Children's Choir alumni, covered Sia's "Courage to Change."

Photo by Andrea Scott

Visit youtu.be/ZnlH-dhz_9k to view Maggie Scott’s cover video of Sia’s “Courage to Change.”

Maggie Scott, a local singer, actress and videographer, is ready for change.

The former Park City resident who now lives in Midway was able to vote for the first time this election, and was inspired by the opportunity to create a new music video for her cover of Sia’s new song, “Courage to Change.”

Scott, 19, fell in love with the original song, which was released last month and will be included on the soundtrack of Sia’s 2021 film, “Music.”

“I’ve been making music videos for years, and whenever I choose a song to cover, there’s always a purpose behind it,” she said. “With this one, I had been looking through new music to find something that would have an impact on people. This one struck me, because it’s about fighting for something good. And I want to fight for something good, too.”

Once Scott heard the song, she texted her arranger, Masa Fukuda, whom she met while performing with the One Voice Children’s Choir.

The choir is an internationally known Salt Lake group for singers ages 4 to 18 that spreads positivity through original arrangements of popular music.

After contacting Fukuda, Scott recruited her sister Abigail, along with Liliani Tani, Brynn Hardcastle and Acacia Ott, who all sang with One Voice Children’s Choir.

“I think the thing that stands out to me about these girls is each of us are very independent,” Scott said. “They are all strong with incredible voices that are all different in the quality of tones.”

Scott knew those differences would make the song unique and dynamic.

“I also knew that while each solo would sound unique, our voices would mix in an incredible way when we sang together,” she said. “That’s a beautiful parallel for life. We can be individuals, but also come together and sound completely in unison.”

Scott and Fukuda had the song and singers in place within 24 hours, and began recording.

During the sessions, Scott began thinking of places to film the video.

“I had no idea of where we would film, but I knew I wanted something that was industrial,” she said. “I wanted a place that was a little rough around the edges, but could also be seen as beautiful.”

One day, Scott’s mother, Andrea, sent her some photos of abandoned train cars that belonged to the Heber Valley Historic Railroad.

“She had been biking in the area, and when I saw the photos, I knew it was perfect,” Scott said.

As fate would have it, getting permission to film at the railroad was easy.

“I had grown up working at the Heber Valley Historic Railroad as a performer, and we had filmed there before,” Scott said.

Thanks to her past connection with the railroad, Scott knew the track schedules, and was able to get some interesting shots that include a moving train.

“One day we were filming the first verse of the song, and we heard the train horn,” she said. “When I heard it, I told everyone to get into place, and we were able to catch it on video as it passed us.”

The video was shot by Scott and her mother.

“I’m usually the one shooting the video, but when I’m in the scene, my mom does it,” Scott said. “Once the shooting is done, I’m the one who does all the editing and final compilations.”

Scott hopes the video, which isn’t affiliated to any political stance, inspires viewers to take actions that will improve the world.

“I think this song is about having the courage to change for the better, to care about other people and to work together, even though it may be hard,” she said. “We do live in a very tumultuous political climate, and maybe we disagree on how we can get better, but I think we all agree we want the world to improve.”