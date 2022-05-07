The Park City Filmmakers Showcase returns after a two-year break

Composer Phillip Bimstein conducts Patra the cat in "Cats in the Kitchen: 2nd Movement, 'O Sole Meow'” by filmmaker Chris Simon, a selection in the 2022 Park City Filmmakers Showcase. This years event, scheduled for May 12 at the Jim Santy Auditorium, features 14 films by 13 Utah-based filmmakers.

Courtesy of Chris Simon

The Park City Filmmakers Showcase is back after taking a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.

The free eventfeatures 14 films created by 13 Utah-based directors and will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

Curator Jill Orschel says moving this year’s showcase from fall to spring is a significant change, symbolized by apple blossoms on the event’s promotional poster, designed by her son, E.J.

“The apple blossoms on the poster mean a lot because I know the apple blossom trees will be in bloom as people walk into the Santy Auditorium,” Orschel said. “Spring, like the apple blossoms, is metaphorical. It means a new beginning, and hope is shown when new blossoms open after we’ve all been sheltered for so long.”

Furthermore, the first Park City Filmmakers Showcase was held in the spring, Orschel said.

“Our very first showcase was in April 2005,” she said. “Then we skipped a year, and we skipped the past two years during the pandemic, but we are continuing and pushing through.”

This year’s showcase will feature 14 films by 13 directors, according to Orschel.

“Nine are from Park City,” she said. “We also have filmmakers from Salt Lake City, one from southern Utah and one from Provo.”

More than 20 people who worked on the films will be in attendance, Orschel said.

“Some of them are Park City students in film school or have gone off to work in the film world, so this is like a homecoming,” she said.

Five filmmakers identify as female, and eight are male, Orschel said.

“We also have four film educators and one filmmaker has a disability,” she said. “We also have a filmmaker who is from Korea and one from Australia.”

Filmmaker Stan Clawson, right, and Alice Toler, take a break during the filming of his "Hairball of Glam" documentary that will screen May 12 during the 2022 Park City Filmmakers Showcase.

Photo by Brett Colvin

One filmmaker, Stan Clawson, who teaches film at Salt Lake Community College, has two short films, “Hairball of Glam” and “Blind Contours,” in the festival, Orschel said.

“He teaches filmmaking, works on crews and makes his own films,” she said. “I think he’s more sensitive to the world in ways that other people are not. I think that’s his gift because his work is nuanced. There’s a complexity to the themes he explores. But there is also a freedom of spirit that is refreshing. I’m excited for people to see his work.”

The themes of this year’s lineup include animals, food, COVID, sheltering, art, culture, religions, identity, existentialism, self-discovery and the future, Orschel said.

“We have eight nonfiction or documentaries, five scripted fiction films, one animation and one music video,” she said.

Most of the films run 10 minutes or shorter, and the longest clocks in at nearly 20 minutes, Orschel said.

“Every one of these films could get into a top-tier film festival,” she said.

From its inception, the Park City Filmmakers Showcase has never tried to be a film festival, Orschel said.

“We have always wanted to be a home for local filmmakers to feel warm and welcome,” she said. “We never have wanted them to feel like this is a competition because it is such a competitive world right now. Iit’s so hard to get into festivals; no matter who you are.”

Orschel has noticed how filmmakers have improved their craft since 2005.

“The great thing is the films that are being made today are better than they have been in the past, and there are more films being created than ever,” she said.

Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang enjoys partnering with Orschel on the showcase and is looking forward to an in-person event this year.

“We’re excited to bring back the showcase for its 15th iteration after taking a two year break,” she said. “We didn’t want to pivot to make that experience virtual, because one of the reasons Jill started it was to create those opportunities for people to meet other people within this robust industry in our state for network, engagement and possible future collaborations.”

Orschel said she is committed to the Park City Filmmakers Showcase no matter what form it morphs into in the future.

“I would love it if it can turn into a real professional platform for filmmakers, but I will also be happy and thrilled if it remains a grass-roots level event,” she said.

2022 Park City Filmmakers Showcase When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 12 Where: Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. Cost: Free Web: Parkcityfilm.org