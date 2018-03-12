The Park City Institute’s Saints and Sinners Ball ready to roll

The Park City Institute will throw a party filled with games, appetizers, dinner, libations, live music and auctions for the good and bad this month.

The annual Saints and Sinners Ball will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at St. Regis Deer Valley.

The event, now in its seventh year, will be filled with shenanigans, hijinks and a little entertaining mayhem, said Teri Orr, Park City Institute executive director.

"This is a decidedly whimsical evening that includes traditional Irish fare, libations and games," Orr said. "And we do it all in support of the Park City Institute's student outreach programs."

"It's always a fun night, but it's also an important night for our small nonprofit..." Teri Orr, Park City Institute executive director

[Editors note: Teri Orr writes a column for The Park Record]

The Park City Institute, a nonprofit that brings in entertaining and educational performances to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts and the Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series, is known for its student outreach.

Those programs include the free student workshops with dancers, actors, singers and other performers who come to town and the free one-on-one literacy and tutoring program that is held a the Mega Genius Supply Store and I.Q. H.Q.

"We've been doing that for about eight years," Orr said.

Another student outreach program is the TEDx Youth Talks, which the Park City Institute started five years ago.

"We've been doing regular TEDx events since 2009, and we were among the first 100 licenses to be granted globally," Orr said. "Now, there are 18 TEDx events a day around the world, and the Youth Talks are just one of those."

In addition, the Park City Institute offers $5 tickets to students to all of the Eccles Center's shows, and it pays students a stipend to work on these shows.

"To do that, we host a free after-school tech program," Orr said. "Many of those students who have graduated, have gone on to receive the equivalent of a Journeyman's degree in the Stagehands Union."

The Stagehands Union, known as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), is a labor union that represents technicians, artisans and craftspeople in the entratinment industry.

The Park City Institute student outreach programs wouldn't be possible without the funds raised by the Saints and Sinners Ball, and Orr is grateful for the support the Park City Institute receives from St. Regis Deer Valley.

"They put on the evening for us," she said. "All of the fabulous food, great libations and ballroom are donated to us."

The evening will start off with a cocktail hour, where people can look over the silent auction items.

"During that time, we'll serve some great appetizers, and then, weather permitting, we will go outside and do the champagne sabering that will precede a toast," Orr said. "And we'll have all kinds of silly games that people can play."

These games are part of the evening's shenanigans, she said.

"A while back we did a game that asked how does your hand measure up to President Trump's hand, and the hands that got the closest won a prize," Orr said. "These games are ways to engage the guests with each other. People very quickly have a good time with people they don't even know, because you can only walk around and look at silent auction items for so long before you get bleary eyed."

A live auction will also be part of the festivities.

"We are offering a stay at an Italian villa that sleeps six people, and there is a getaway to Las Vegas that includes two private-box tickets to 'Hamilton' at the Smith's Center with access to the Founders Room," Orr said. "That's one I wish I could keep in my purse, but there are rules against that sort of thing."

Another big auction item are Napa Valley wine lots of nearly 30 bottles of rare vintages that are from the personal cellars of Michael Zaccaro, a managing partner of Deer Crest Janna, LLC. which is one of the principal owners of St. Regis Deer Valley.

"If the bid goes more than $5,000, Michael will include a dinner for six with him and his wife at St. Regis," Orr said.

The auction will feature a number of sports memorabilia that has been authenticated by All Star Sports Cards.

"We have a Michael Jordan-autographed menu from his restaurant in Chicago, a Joe Namath-autographed and framed New York Jets jersey, a Tom Seaver-autographed and matted baseball jersey, a Riddell Detroit Lions throwback football helmet signed by Barry Sanders and more," Orr said.

Of course, Orr and the Park City Institute have thrown in some of their own swag for the auction.

"There is a Sundance Film Festival Eccles Entourage package that features 20 tickets to premieres, credentials and early entrance into the theater," Orr said. "We will also give our four "Front Row Joe" summer ticket package to each of the Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concerts."

Those tickets include VIP parking and a meet-and-greet, when possible, with the talent.

"Then we have jeweler Bambi Knight from Designs by Knight, who is donating a custom-made diamond ring with matching earrings," Orr said.

Live music will be performed by the Joe Muscolino Band.

"He's a favorite of ours," Orr said.

Orr also said people can dress up to fit the evening's theme, as many have done in the past.

"There are some people who like to be naughty for the night while others want to be good and elegant," she said. "It's always a fun night, but it's also an important night for our small nonprofit. So we really appreciate the support."

The Park City Institute's seventh annual Saints and Sinners Ball will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at St. Regis Deer Valley. The cost is $200 per person. $1,800 for table of 10, $1,400 for a table of 8. Tables and tickets may be purchased online by visiting ecclescenter.org or by calling 435-655-3114.